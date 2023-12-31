Despicable Me 4: Release date, cast, plot, & more

The anti-hero Gru is back for Despicable Me 4, so here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming animated movie.

Despicable Me has suprisingly been one of the biggest franchises of the past decade, with multiple sequels and spin-offs.

Every movie has considerable beaten box office expectations, with the Minions movie making over $1 billion. And now, along comes another film to make a ton more money, and a ton more minion memes.

The fourth Despicable Me movie was confirmed by the Illumination – the animation studio that created Despicable Me – CEO Chris Meledandri back in 2017, and after six years, it’s almost here. So here’s everything we know so far.

Despicable Me 4 release date – When is the movie coming out?

Despicable Me 4 will debut exclusively in cinemas on July 3, 2024.

This release date was announced back in February 2022, meaning fans have had to wait a while to see modern day Gru again, with a good six more months to go.

Despicable Me 4 cast – Who is working on the movie?

While not every main cast member has been confirmed, we can expect the following voices to be heard in Despicable Me 4:

Steve Carell as Gru

Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde

Miranda Cosgrove as Margo

Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom

Nev Scharrel as Agnes

Dana Gaier as Edith

As for who is working behind the camera – or voice recording booth, in this case – will be the screenplay writer Mike White, along with co-directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Rachel Levy will lead the music department.

Pierre Coffin, Ken Daurio, Chris Renaud, and Cinco Paul, will all be executive producing, with Janet Healy and Christopher Meledandri producing.

Despicable Me 4 plot – What will happen in the next movie?

Currently, Despicable Me 4 has no official plot, though we can gather it will continue exploring the relationship between Gru and his found family. And of course, many a Minion shenanigan.

According to Steve Carell (via The Economic Times), Despicable Me 4 will follow on from the previous trilogy, with Lucy and Gru now being a married couple. They will continue their work with the Anti-Villain League, which their children will potentially also be getting involved with.

We will update this article when we find out more.

