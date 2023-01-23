Will there be a Minions 3 after Rise of Gru?

Will there be a Minions 3? Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest Despicable Me movie to drop on Netflix – but will there be a third or another film in the series?

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Minions: The Rise of Gru, a sequel to Minions and the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, grossed just shy of $1 billion in 2022.

As families descended on cinemas for another Gru-some adventure, a trend emerged: Gentleminions, aka young boys who’d grown up with the series and put on their finest attire for screenings. Some of them also threw bananas at the screen.

With the movie finally arriving on Netflix today, fans may be wondering: is there going to be a Minions 3 or another Despicable Me movie?

Will there be a Minions 3?

Yes and no: Minions 3 isn’t in the works, but Despicable Me 4 is in development and expected for release in 2024.

While a sequel to the first Minions movie, The Rise of Gru was another prequel to Despicable Me, showing how Gru aspired to become a supervillain at a young age, leading to a fateful fight against the Vicious 6.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Carrell confirmed work had already kicked off on the fourth mainline installment. “We’ve done a couple of sessions so far,” he said.

“It’s a continuation of the story. Gru and Lucy [Kristen Wiig] are married; they’re a family at this point. It’s the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process.

“It’s the most logical next step in the continuation of their story as a family together.”

Miranda Cosgrove will reprise her role as Gru’s eldest daughter Margo, with Steve Coogan also returning as Silas Ramsbottom. Russell Brand re-appeared as Dr Nefario in Minions: The Rise of Gru, but it’s unclear whether he’ll star in Despicable Me 4.

Minions: Rise of Gru is available to stream on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out our upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

