David Fincher claims that Netflix has the “best quality control” in Hollywood

David Fincher, director of new movie The Killer, reflects on how Netflix is the future of cinema, making some big claims.

David Fincher, the director who brought us Fight Club, Seven, and The Social Network, now brings us a new Netflix movie, The Killer.

Starring Michael Fassbender, the film’s synopsis reads: “Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

Netflix has been under some contention lately, namely for similar reasons that the SAG-AFTRA strikes began, but it seems like Fincher may always be in their corner.

Netflix has “adopted an industry standard”

In an interview with Le Monde about his latest film, David Fincher compared his relationship with Netflix to his earlier studio projects: “Let’s be honest. I have worked for most of the major film studios. When you tell them, ‘I have to do these special effects in 4K,’ their first response is, ‘Oh, gee, why do it so expensive?’ They balk at the slightest expense.

“Netflix has never quibbled with this type of choice,” he explained. “They adopted an industry standard that made sense to filmmakers. Netflix has by far the best quality control in all of Hollywood.”

Fincher has worked with Netflix since 2013, on House of Cards, with his newest movie now releasing on the streaming service, after a limited theatrical run which began on October 27. Check out the trailer below:

Now, Fincher believes that the future of cinema lies with streamers like Netflix: “You know, we will not save cinema as a culture by restricting home distribution systems. For this to happen, the cinema would have to become a cutting-edge place, and not this damp, smelly, and greasy place that it still is with too few exceptions, skimping on all necessary expenses. I loved certain theaters, like Grauman’s Chinese Theater or the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, but the technical conditions there were deplorable. We must move past all this nostalgia to finally ask ourselves the right question: who offers optimal representation today?”

The future of cinema and how streaming services will play into that continues to be a discussion within Hollywood, but if auteurs like Fincher are backing Netflix, it seems like they won’t be going away for a while.

The Killer is now available to stream on Netflix.

