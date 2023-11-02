Following claims that a draft of the Blade script had the titular vampire-hunter relegated to fourth lead in his own movie, one of the film’s writers has hit back on social media by stating that’s unlikely.

Marvel fans have been rocked by tales of trouble behind the scenes of the MCU this week. There’s been talk of dead Avengers returning to get the franchise back on track. And Doctor Doom replacing Kang the Conqueror due to star Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault charge and forthcoming trial.

There was also a story about the forthcoming Blade movie – starring Mahershala Ali – being budgeted at less than $100 million. Which is half the going rate for recent Marvel movies.

In that same report, it was suggested that a version of the script had Blade as the movie’s fourth lead, with the movie instead dominated by women. Not so, says one of the writers involved.

Blade writer hits back at claims character was set to be “fourth lead” in movie

In a wide-ranging Variety article about the MCU, an insider involved with Blade claimed “The story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Blade was relegated to the fourth lead.”

Screenwriter Michael Starburry clapped back today, posting on Twitter/X: “I worked on a draft of this before the strike. Never saw a version where Blade was 4th lead or it was a ‘narrative led by women and filled with life lessons’ but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it. He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of.”

Someone then messaged Starrbury with the following question: “If Blade isn’t about Blade then why should we watch it?” To which Starburry responds: “He was in almost every scene when I was involved. I don’t know what happened but I’ll just say I seriously doubt he was ever the 4th lead in any draft.”

Whatever the truth, Blade will reportedly shoot in 2024, for a 2025 release at the tail-end of the studio’s Phase Five.

