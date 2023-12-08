Arkane announces new Blade project in partnership with Marvel at The Game Awards 2023

During The Game Awards 2023, Arkane Studios revealed its next game will focus on Marvel Comics’ iconic vampire hunter, Blade.

During The Game Awards 2023, Arkane announced a game centered on the iconic vampire hunter. It’s set to be a mature, singleplayer, third-person action game.

The studio is known for developing games like Arx Fatalis, the Dishonored series, 2017’s Prey reboot, and 2021 Game of the Year nominee Deathloop. Its most recent release is this year’s Redfall, which has become infamous among gamers as critics and players alike cited poor performance and overall sloppiness.

As for Blade, the vampire hunter is no stranger to video games. He’s appeared in more than 20 titles since the late ’90s, including movie tie-in games for the Wesley Snipes films, the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series, and Fortnite. Most recently, he played a major role in Marvel’s Midnight Suns as a member of the titular team.

The character is also set to finally join the MCU after various development struggles and delays. Just this week, Blade star Mahershala Ali gave fans a positive update, saying he is “sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that.”

