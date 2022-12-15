Black Superman movie still happening after Man of Steel 2 cancelation

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

While Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 has been axed by James Gunn, the Black Superman movie is still in development at Warner Bros.

Cavill donned the red cape once more in Black Adam, facing off with Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero in the movie’s mid-credits scene. Shortly after, he confirmed his return to the big screen as Superman.

However, there’s been a nasty twist in the tale: Cavill won’t actually be returning as Superman after all, despite his announcement. Under James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios is taking the character in a new, rebooted direction.

Looking ahead, it looks like Aquaman 2 may be the final movie in the DCEU as we know it – but some projects haven’t been ditched, including the Black Superman movie.

Black Superman movie still in the works after Henry Cavill news

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Safran’s plans are not expected to have any impact on the Black Superman movie currently in development.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn wrote.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

News of the movie first emerged in 2021, with journalist, novelist, and Black Panther author Ta-Nehisi Coates tapped to pen the script for the reboot, following a Black Superman still named Kal-El.

However, there haven’t been many updates since. While J.J. Abrams is producing, he’s never been attached to helm the movie, with many agreeing it would have been tone-deaf for him to take it on, but it’s yet to find a director of its own.

In April this year, it was reported that Coates was ready to turn in a first draft of the script “soon”, but no casting has been announced, despite fans’ demands for Michael B. Jordan.

