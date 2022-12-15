Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman confirms James Gunn

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Despite returning to the role of Superman at the end of Black Adam, new DC boss James Gunn has confirmed that Henry Cavill will not be playing Superman and that the character will be taking a different direction moving forward.

There was much excitement when actor Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning to the role of Superman. Following his brief cameo at the end of the Black Adam stand alone film, rumors began to circulate about the possibility of a Man of Steel 2 film as well as other Superman projects involving Cavill.

However, DC fans have been hit with another shocking reveal, with James Gunn announcing that Cavill will no longer be playing Superman. Revealing the news on Twitter, Gunn also added that there will be more concrete details about the future of the DCEU in the new year.

Henry Cavill will not be the main Superman in the new DCEU

Gunn confirmed the news after recent reported indicated that Cavill would be back and that a Man of Steel 2 was in the works.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year…Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

Gunn then added that himself and Safran, “just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

It was also confirmed by Gunn that he will be writing the new Superman film and “has been for a while” but there is currently no director attached to the project. When one user asked if Ben Affleck coud direct the film, Gunn responded that he just met up with Affleck and is hoping that they can find a project for him to direct in the future.

Gunn also doubled down on the idea that the movie will not be an origins story despite it seemingly including a younger version of Superman.

Gunn and Safran’s new direction for the DCEU seems to be quickly axing most previous series and actors, wanting to start fresh and move forward and away from the Snyderverse in a big way.

Henry Cavill confirms the news of his departure

Just shortly after Gunn made the announcement, Cavill himself took to Instagram to also confirm the news. In his post, the actor wrote about his expereince in the role and how much the character of Superman means to him.

“After being told by the studio to announcement my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. This changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

Cavill then going on to add that “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

It was recently confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 is no longer going ahead, with director Patty Jenkins confirming the news via social media. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest DC news and updates. Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full TV & Movie coverage here.