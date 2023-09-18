Bass Reeves star reveals “hope” for 1883 Yellowstone spinoff

For fans of Yellowstone, the show’s spin-offs are something that keeps on giving. For one star, that means offering something new in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Since the show first aired in 2018, the Montana ranch drama has continued to expand in brand new ways, with Yellowstone now home to two prequels and a list of other spin-offs that are currently in production.

One of the latest to join the crowd is the 1883 spin-off series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which is set to start airing on November 5, 2023. The series will look at the first Black US Marshal in West Mississippi, who became known for making over 3,000 arrests without ever being injured.

With Bass Reeves set to add new social context to the Yellowstone world, one star has spoken out on its importance.

David Oyelowo “hopes” to bring something new with Bass Reeves

Speaking to EW, star and executive producer David Oyelowo has revealed what he hopes audiences take away from watching Bass Reeves.

“My goal, my hope, my ambition for this has always been to have an opportunity to contextualize the contribution of Black people to this country in a way that colors outside of the lines of what we have normally seen,” he explained.

“The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen,” Oyelowo stated when 101 Studios initially announced the series.

“The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios.”

Alongside shining a light on Black American history, Bass Reeves is set to look at the post-Reconstruction era, with officers and criminals embroiled on the Indian Territory.

Catch up with everything we know about Lawmen: Bass Reeves here. Check out our other Yellowstone hubs below:

