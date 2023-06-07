Yellowstone star joins 1883 Bass Reeves spinoff cast

One of the stars of Yellowstone has joined the cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the upcoming 1883 spinoff.

Yellowstone is in a strange place at the moment. The flagship show of Taylor Sheridan’s Western empire will come to a close this year, with Season 5 Part 2 due to air in November.

However, there are many more stories to come: 1923 Season 2 is in the works, a 6666 spinoff set on the legendary Texas ranch is also in development, and Matthew McConaughey is set to take over as the new lead of the franchise in another show completely.

While the main story of 1883 has already concluded, the Yellowstone prequel is getting a spinoff of its own with the Bass Reeves series, and it’s already enlisted one of the show’s stars in its cast.

Yellowstone star joins cast of 1883 spinoff

Mo Brings Plenty has joined Lawmen: Bass Reeves as a series regular.

While the actor plays Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo in Yellowstone, he’ll portray another character entirely in the spinoff: Minco Dodge, a “Choctaw Native American who is friends with David Oyelowo’s title character, the first Black Deputy US Marshal west of the Mississippi,” as per TV Line.

The official logline for the show says it will “bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

It was originally titled 1883: A Bass Reeves Story, before shifting to an anthology format, with later seasons set to explore the lives of other frontier heroes and lawmen.

Alongside Oyelowo and Plenty, the cast also includes Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley.

We’ll be sure to keep our Yellowstone hubs updated when new information comes in. You can check them out below:

