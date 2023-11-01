Step aside, Yellowstone – there’s a new Wild West drama coming to town. But is Lawmen: Bass Reeves still created by Taylor Sheridan?

Let’s face it – we love a Taylor Sheridan drama. In recent years, Yellowstone has been the best example of this, with Part 2 of Season 5 now hotly anticipated.

While Yellowstone might be nearing its end, projects like Sicario, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King have all had their moment to shine – and that’s without the various Yellowstone spin-offs. At this point, it’s basically like Sheridan is the King of Paramount.

Sheridan now has another string to add to his bow, thanks to the introduction of new Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. But did Taylor Sheridan actually create the series?

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan?

No, Lawmen: Bass Reeves isn’t created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan.

However, Sheridan is involved in the show, serving as one of the executive producers. Other executive producers include Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, David Permut, Bob Yari, Bass Reeves leading man David Oyelowo, and his wife, Jessica Oyelowo.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was created by Chad Feehan, who has previously worked on Ray Donovan, Banshee, and Rectify.

After it was initially reported that Lawmen: Bass Reeves would be a direct sequel to 1883 that stayed within the Yellowstone world, Feehan has since explained why he chose to move away from the beloved show.

“There [were] conversations about a tie into 1883 before I was hired, and when I was hired I was given the freedom to craft the most compelling story that I could alongside the other writers,” Feehan told TV Insider. “I was given the opportunity, if there was a place to tie it to 1883, that was OK, but there was no obligation to do so.

“And so, we landed where we landed, which was our story takes place from roughly 1862 to 1877. And Bass primarily operates in [Native American] territory, which is modern-day Oklahoma and Fort Smith, Arkansas. And so it didn’t feel natural or organic to bring in any of the 1883 characters to the story.”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves streams on Paramount Plus from November 5.