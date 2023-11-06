The first episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are now available to stream on Paramount+ – but is the show actually connected to Yellowstone prequel 1883?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 was the first prequel spin-off series to be included in the wider world of Yellowstone, which remains Paramount’s biggest Western hit.

The show’s synopsis reads: “1883 follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana.”

Despite the new show not being created by Sheridan himself – but instead by Ray Donovan writer Chad Feehan – is Lawmen: Bass Reeves connected to 1883 in any way?

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves connected to 1883?

No, Lawmen: Bass Reeves isn’t connected to 1883.

The mistake is an easy one to make, given that the series was initially billed as a potential follow-up to the Yellowstone prequel. However, creator Chad Feehan told The Wrap why he decided to move away from the idea.

“I mean, the 1883 connection predated my involvement,” Feehan explained. “When I was hired it was presented to me that if you would like to connect it to any portion of 1883 you have the freedom to do so, but you’re not obligated to do so. And sort of when I figured out the beginning of our story and the end of our story, it roughly takes place from 1862 to 1877 and the region in which Bass traveled most frequently, I decided to go in that direction.”

“Paramount asked for eight episodes, and I felt like eight episodes could tell a very compelling version of Bass Reeves that paid honor to his legacy,” he continued. “And then it was asked of me and presented to me like, ‘How do you feel about maybe doing other lawmen in the future?’ And I said, ‘If that’s something you guys want to do, there are plenty of other lawmen that excite me and there are plenty of other stories that I would love to tell in this space.’ And so that’s sort of how it all came to be what it is today.”

In hindsight, the timelines of the two shows also don’t match up. Given that 1883 takes place in the year it is titled, the opening events of Lawmen: Bass Reeves – such as the Battle of Pea Ridge – take place in the 1860s and 1870s, dating before the prequel series.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves still exists in the Sheridan-verse in some way, with the Yellowstone creator serving as one of the executive producers.

There is currently no confirmation on whether an iteration of 1883 will continue in the future.

