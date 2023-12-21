The King of Atlantis is back – yet this time, there are brand new problems. But is there a post-credits scene in Aquaman 2? Here’s what you need to know.

With the DCEU drawing to a close, its final conclusion comes in the form of Aquaman 2 – officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis.”

Now that the movie is in theaters, is there a post-credits scene in Aquaman 2? Here’s what you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in Aquaman 2?

Yes, there is one post-credits scene in Aquaman 2.

Throughout Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) build their bromance back up after the events of the original movie. Breaking him out of prison to help save the world from Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the pair go on an epic adventure in order to help both the land and the sea.

Along the way, Arthur teases Orm about his knowledge of the outside world. While trawling the jungle in Devil’s Deep – somewhere Black Manta is using as a hideout – Arthur convinces Orm that land folk eat cockroaches as a daily delicacy. Eating one, Orm decides the taste of it is pretty good, and the pair continue on with the task.

In the Aquaman 2 post-credits scene, Orm decides to check out a burger restaurant after Arthur tells him how good they taste earlier on in the movie. A waitress brings his cheeseburger to the table, with Orm presenting her with a gold coin.

He bites into the burger and nods in satisfaction to himself. At the same time, a cockroach walks past him, with Orm instinctively adding it to his burger. He eats it with the cockroach inside, continuing his satisfied nodding.

For some fans, the Aquaman 2 post-credits scene says a lot about the wider superhero picture.

“People were too hasty with their ‘worst films of 2023’ lists because Aquaman 2 is painfully bad. Makes Ant-Man 3 look like Citizen Kane. What a terrible end to an already bad year for superhero films. Stay for a mid-credits scene that sums up the DCEU better than words ever could,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

