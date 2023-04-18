5 shows to watch if you like Bridgerton

Bridgerton is one of the most popular shows out there, so here are some other series to scratch a similar itch.

If you know about TV in the last few years, then you know about Bridgerton. The first season of the show – which debuted on Netflix in 2020 – was a massive hit, and 2022’s second installment was an even bigger success.

Right now, fans are eagerly awaiting a third entry, as well as a prequel series, but you may be feeling antsy while waiting. If so, we’ve got the shows for you.

Below are five series that are similar to Bridgerton in multiple ways, be it setting, tone, or sex appeal. So read on, and enjoy!

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Amazon Prime Video

Downton Abbey is set on a fictional Yorkshire country estate in the 1910s and 20s. It depicts the lives of the Crawley family and their servants, and how the events of the post-Edwardian era affect them all. This show is one with relatively low stakes, so if you’re looking for pure escapism of the historical aristocratic kind, then Downton Abbey is the series for you.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Peacock

Outlander (2014-)

Amazon Prime Video

Outlander follows Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from the 1940s, who is suddenly transported back in time, to the 1700s in fact. This world is full of danger, and also sexuality, so if you’re basically looking for a darker version – both literally and figuratively, as the color pallet of this series is very dark – of Bridgerton, then Outlander could be the show for you.

Where to watch: Starz and Netflix

Cable Girls (2017-2020)

Netflix

Cable Girls tells the tale of four women, after getting a job as cable girls allows them more financial independence. The series takes place in Madrid in the 1920s, and depicts both the good and bad aspect of being a woman in those days. The story can go to some dark and emotional places, but the bond between the girls remains strong and heart-warming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Elite (2018-)

Netflix

The Netflix synopsis for the show is as thus: “When three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

The show feels like an updated take on other teen mystery dramas such as Pretty Little Liars, as it depicts how class differences can affect multiple aspects of teenagers’ lives.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Crown (2016-)

Netflix

The Crown follows the long life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, along with the events that shaped the 20th century. This show has been both captivating and controversial, and no matter your stance on the Royal Family, this series is filled with so much drama you could very well believe it was fictional. The show is now gearing up for its sixth season, and if you’re wanting to read more about The Crown, click here.

Where to watch: Netflix

That's it for the 5 shows you should watch if you like Bridgerton!