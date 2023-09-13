Taryn Manning slammed for “disgusting” comments about Danny Masterson

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning has been criticized for a number of “disgusting” comments she made about Danny Masterson and his conviction.

Last Thursday, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty in May of two out of three rape accusations against him, dating back to the 2000s. Masterson was first accused in 2017 and has remained adamant that the incidents were consensual, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo told the actor that he was “not the victim here.”

There has been much controversy surrounding those who spoke in defense of Masterson, including his former co-stars and married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whose character letters supporting the star were made public.

Kutcher called Masterson a “role model,” while Kunis vouched for his “exceptional character,” and the pair have since apologized – although even that didn’t go down well. And now another star has chimed in on the debate, causing a stir online.

Taryn Manning slammed for “disgusting” defense of Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning, best known for her roles in Orange is the New Black and 8 Mile, defended Masterson amid his conviction and accused Kutcher and Kunis of “back peddling” in an Instagram post shared this week.

At the start of the video, she says, “You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for,” before talking about people who have “humiliated” her for her speech impediment and accused her of being on drugs.

“And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years,” she continues. “Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering. He gets it, he got it, leave him alone, leave me alone.”

The clip has sparked a strong reaction online, with one describing her comments as “disgusting.” Another wrote, “Taryn Manning, please shut the f*ck up,” while a third added: “It’s been SO disgusting to see celebrities minimize the devastation Danny Masterson has caused.”

A fourth said: “@tarynmanning a mistake? Are you for real? I’d hardly call drugging & raping numerous women a mistake. You are seriously minimizing the hell these women went & continue to go through. Shame on you!”

Others expressed concern for Manning’s mental state while still condemning her actions, including this person who asked: “Is @TarynManning okay? Comments off on Instagram and some strange behavior going on?”

A second said: “Taryn Manning needs some serious help. I’m not even kidding. Also the fact she’s defending a rapist and calling it ‘a mistake’ what the f*ck?” While a third wrote: “I think we need to stop giving her attention and let her heal and seek help privately and in peace.”

