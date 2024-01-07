All of the 2023 Emmy Awards winners so far

All of the 2023 Emmy Awards winners so farHBO
The 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards have just been given, so here are all the winners and nominees so far.
After all the delays, the Emmys are now finally in session, with the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards having just premiered this weekend. This first ceremony awards many of the more technical aspects of the television industry, along with guest actors and actresses.
With the Primetime Emmy Awards still to take place next week, we’re waiting with baited breath to see who will win Best Drama/Comedy Series or Best Actor/Actress. But for now, we’ve got plenty of wins to talk about.
So below, we have listed all of the Emmy Awards that have been won so far, along with all of the nominated programmes that didn’t quite make the cut.
All of the Emmys that have been awarded so far
Below we have listed all of the nominees for the Emmy Awards that have already been given, with the winners of their category highlighted.
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal – The Bear
- Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building
- Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt – The Bear
- Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light – Poker Face
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass – Succession
- Cherry Jones – Succession
- Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
- Storm Reid – The Last of Us
- Anna Torv – The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter – Succession
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Jasmine Guy – Chronicles Of Jessica Wu
- Paula Pell – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Casting for a Drama Series
- Bad Sisters
- The Crown
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- BEEF
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
- Blindspotting
- Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- The Crown
- The Great
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Perry Mason
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- George & Tammy
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- Welcome To Chippendales
Outstanding Fantasy Costumes
- Hocus Pocus 2
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- The Mandalorian
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Emily In Paris
- The Last Of Us
- Only Murders In The Building
- Succession
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- BEEF
- Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Swarm • Honey
- The Watcher
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- Star Trek: Picard
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non Prosthetic)
- American Horror Stories
- Emily In Paris
- The Last Of Us
- Star Trek: Picard
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Abbott Elementary
- Emily In Paris
- The Last Of Us
- Only Murders In The Building
- P-Valley
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Boys
- FBI: Most Wanted
- The Mandalorian
- The Rookie
- S.W.A.T.
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Outstanding Stunt Performance
- FBI: Most Wanted
- The Mandalorian
- Stranger Things
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- The Bear
- How I Met Your Father
- Only Murders In The Building
- Schmigadoon!
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- House Of The Dragon
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Perry Mason
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Last Of Us
- Poker Face
- Succession
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- House Of The Dragon
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Perry Mason
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
- Andor
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- The Mandalorian
- The Nevers
- Shadow And Bone
- Ted Lasso
- The Umbrella Academy
- Wednesday
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
- Five Days At Memorial
- The Nevers
- Shadow And Bone
- Ted Lasso
- The Umbrella Academy
- Wednesday
Outstanding Main Title Design
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- Hello Tomorrow!
- The Last Of Us
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- Mrs. Davis
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Prey
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Barry
- The Bear
- The Mandalorian
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Andor
- The Boys
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Better Call Saul
- The Last Of Us
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- BEEF
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Barry
- The Bear
- The Mandalorian
- Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie O Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Ms. Marvel
- Prey
- A Small Light
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Supervision
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Stranger Things
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
- Ginny & Georgia
- The L Word: Generation Q
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ted Lasso
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Andor
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- Ms. Marvel
- Wednesday
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Andor
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
- Call Me Kat
- How I Met Your Father
- Night Court
- The Upshaws
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- BEEF
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Ms. Marvel
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
- Andor
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Old Man
- Wednesday
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Black Bird
- Boston Strangler
- Dead Ringers
- George & Tammy
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
- Atlanta
- Barry
- How I Met Your Father
- The Mandalorian
- Only Murders In The Building
- Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
The Last of Us is far from last place
As you may be able to tell from the list above, HBO series The Last of Us is taking the lead in wins so far, with eight awards. The series is expected to remain a frontrunner, but competition will likely heat up between it and fellow HBO titan, Succession.
Both are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, along with Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series. But with fellow critical darling such as The White Lotus and House of the Dragon also nominated in similar categories, it’s still anyone’s game.
The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are still yet to take place, and you can check out all the nominees for that on the official Emmys website. We’ll just have to wait until next week’s ceremony to see who’s next to get an award. We’ll make sure to update this list once those winners have been revealed, so don’t go anywhere!
The Emmy Awards will resume on January 15, 2024. Check out the rest of our Emmy coverage here.