TV & Movies

All of the 2023 Emmy Awards winners so far

Lucy-Jo Finnighan
The Roy kids in SuccessionHBO

The 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards have just been given, so here are all the winners and nominees so far.

After all the delays, the Emmys are now finally in session, with the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards having just premiered this weekend. This first ceremony awards many of the more technical aspects of the television industry, along with guest actors and actresses.

With the Primetime Emmy Awards still to take place next week, we’re waiting with baited breath to see who will win Best Drama/Comedy Series or Best Actor/Actress. But for now, we’ve got plenty of wins to talk about.

Article continues after ad

So below, we have listed all of the Emmy Awards that have been won so far, along with all of the nominated programmes that didn’t quite make the cut.

All of the Emmys that have been awarded so far

Below we have listed all of the nominees for the Emmy Awards that have already been given, with the winners of their category highlighted.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso
  • Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
  • Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary
  • Judith Light – Poker Face
  • Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
  • Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Hiam Abbass – Succession
  • Cherry Jones – Succession
  • Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
  • Storm Reid – The Last of Us
  • Anna Torv – The Last of Us
  • Harriet Walter – Succession

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Article continues after ad
  • Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us
  • James Cromwell – Succession
  • Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us
  • Arian Moayed – Succession
  • Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
  • Tim RobinsonI Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
  • Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
  • Jasmine Guy Chronicles Of Jessica Wu
  • Paula Pell – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

  • Blindspotting
  • Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

  • The Crown
  • The Great
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Perry Mason
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Related:

Top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time

Article continues after ad
  • BEEF
  • Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Swarm • Honey
  • The Watcher

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Last Of Us
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  • Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non Prosthetic)

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

  • The Crown
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Emily In Paris
  • The Last Of Us
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • P-Valley
  • Ted Lasso
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • The Boys
  • FBI: Most Wanted
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Rookie
  • S.W.A.T.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

  • The Bear
  • How I Met Your Father
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Schmigadoon!
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Perry Mason

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Article continues after ad
  • The Last Of Us
  • Poker Face
  • Succession
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Perry Mason

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

  • Five Days At Memorial
  • The Nevers
  • Shadow And Bone
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Wednesday

Outstanding Main Title Design

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • Hello Tomorrow!
  • The Last Of Us
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  • Wednesday
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • Mrs. Davis
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Prey

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • The Mandalorian
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • Andor
  • The Boys
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Last Of Us
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  • Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Article continues after ad
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Last Of Us
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • BEEF
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • The Mandalorian
  • Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie O Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Prey
  • A Small Light
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Supervision

  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Stranger Things
  • Ted Lasso
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

  • Ginny & Georgia
  • The L Word: Generation Q
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Ted Lasso
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

  • Andor
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Wednesday

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

  • Andor
  • The Last Of Us
  • Succession
  • Wednesday
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

  • Call Me Kat
  • How I Met Your Father
  • Night Court
  • The Upshaws

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Article continues after ad
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • BEEF
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Last Of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

  • Andor
  • The Crown
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Old Man
  • Wednesday

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Black Bird
  • Boston Strangler
  • Dead Ringers
  • George & Tammy
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • How I Met Your Father
  • The Mandalorian
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The Last of Us is far from last place

As you may be able to tell from the list above, HBO series The Last of Us is taking the lead in wins so far, with eight awards. The series is expected to remain a frontrunner, but competition will likely heat up between it and fellow HBO titan, Succession.

Article continues after ad

Both are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, along with Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series. But with fellow critical darling such as The White Lotus and House of the Dragon also nominated in similar categories, it’s still anyone’s game.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are still yet to take place, and you can check out all the nominees for that on the official Emmys website. We’ll just have to wait until next week’s ceremony to see who’s next to get an award. We’ll make sure to update this list once those winners have been revealed, so don’t go anywhere!

Article continues after ad

The Emmy Awards will resume on January 15, 2024. Check out the rest of our Emmy coverage here

Related Topics

Emmy Awards

About The Author

Lucy-Jo Finnighan

Lucy-Jo is a Movies and TV Writer at Dexerto, and has previously written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops. After earning a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, Lucy-Jo now loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com