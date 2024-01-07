All of the 2023 Emmy Awards winners so far

The 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards have just been given, so here are all the winners and nominees so far.

After all the delays, the Emmys are now finally in session, with the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards having just premiered this weekend. This first ceremony awards many of the more technical aspects of the television industry, along with guest actors and actresses.

With the Primetime Emmy Awards still to take place next week, we’re waiting with baited breath to see who will win Best Drama/Comedy Series or Best Actor/Actress. But for now, we’ve got plenty of wins to talk about.

So below, we have listed all of the Emmy Awards that have been won so far, along with all of the nominated programmes that didn’t quite make the cut.

All of the Emmys that have been awarded so far

Below we have listed all of the nominees for the Emmy Awards that have already been given, with the winners of their category highlighted.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary

Judith Light – Poker Face

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass – Succession

Cherry Jones – Succession

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Storm Reid – The Last of Us

Anna Torv – The Last of Us

Harriet Walter – Succession

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us

James Cromwell – Succession

Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us

Arian Moayed – Succession

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

– Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Jasmine Guy – Chronicles Of Jessica Wu

– Paula Pell – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Casting for a Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Blindspotting

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Crown

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

Succession

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF

Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Swarm • Honey

The Watcher

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Star Trek: Picard

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown

The Mandalorian

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

P-Valley

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Boys

FBI: Most Wanted

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry

Cobra Kai

Poker Face

Tulsa King

Wednesday

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

The Mandalorian

The Nevers

Shadow And Bone

Ted Lasso

The Umbrella Academy

Wednesday

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Five Days At Memorial

The Nevers

Shadow And Bone

Ted Lasso

The Umbrella Academy

Wednesday

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Hello Tomorrow!

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Mrs. Davis

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Prey

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry

The Bear

The Mandalorian

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor

The Boys

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Last Of Us

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Succession

The White Lotus

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry

The Bear

The Mandalorian

Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie O Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus 2

Ms. Marvel

Prey

A Small Light

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & The Six

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia

The L Word: Generation Q

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ted Lasso

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Ms. Marvel

Wednesday

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor

The Last Of Us

Succession

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat

How I Met Your Father

Night Court

The Upshaws

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Ms. Marvel

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Andor

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Old Man

Wednesday

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Bird

Boston Strangler

Dead Ringers

George & Tammy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Barry

How I Met Your Father

The Mandalorian

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The Last of Us is far from last place

As you may be able to tell from the list above, HBO series The Last of Us is taking the lead in wins so far, with eight awards. The series is expected to remain a frontrunner, but competition will likely heat up between it and fellow HBO titan, Succession.

Both are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, along with Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series. But with fellow critical darling such as The White Lotus and House of the Dragon also nominated in similar categories, it’s still anyone’s game.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are still yet to take place, and you can check out all the nominees for that on the official Emmys website. We’ll just have to wait until next week’s ceremony to see who’s next to get an award. We’ll make sure to update this list once those winners have been revealed, so don’t go anywhere!

The Emmy Awards will resume on January 15, 2024. Check out the rest of our Emmy coverage here.