What is Beef about? New Netflix series explained

Beef, a new comedy-drama TV show, is just hours away from dropping on Netflix – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has been smashing it out of the park with its 2023 TV slate, with a full range of genres for everyone’s tastes – from Copycat Killer for serial killer junkies to its WWII miniseries War Sailor.

The streamer’s latest entry, Beef, looks set to be a fun and rambunctious ride, bringing both tears and laughs as it tells the story of two strangers who let their resentments get the better of them amid a sense of deep-rooted familial pressure.

With the show dropping on Netflix tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Beef about?

Beef is a 10-episode dramedy, and though the plot is kick-started by a road rage clash, there is far more going on behind the scenes as the narrative introduces each character and their relationship dynamics.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life.

“The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

Speaking about the process of writing the script, showrunner Lee Sung Jin discussed how Beef came to be both “completely unpredictable” and yet “deeply personal in surprising ways.”

“Once the writer’s room opened up and we brought in all these great people, we didn’t spend a lot of time trying to write the scripts per se,” he said. “We spent a huge chunk of time just gathering personal stories, anecdotes, and observations about people in our lives.”

Jin later added: “A lot of rooms I’ve been in historically haven’t had a lot of Asian Americans in it, but our show did, so I think that’s why so many of the specificities feel so real.”

Beef cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Beef cast includes:

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho

Ali Wong as Amy Lau

Joseph Lee as George Nakai

Young Mazino as Paul Cho

David Choe as Isaac Cho

Patti Yasutake as Fumi Nakai

Maria Bello as Jordan Forster

Ashley Park as Naomi Forster

Justin H. Min as Edwin

Mia Serafino as Mia

Remy Holt as June

Andrew Santino as Michael

Rek Lee as Bobby

Ali Wong explained what drew her to the female lead character Amy, saying: “I think what really resonated with me was the rage that these two characters feel, especially for Amy, whose life is so seemingly perfect. You just never know what’s going on in someone’s head and in someone’s personal life.”

Netflix Steven Yeun portrays failing contractor Danny Cho

As for Steven Yeun, the actor described playing male lead Danny as “an exploration of some of the impulses we all have when we’re in a constant state of fear, or living with a constant sense of insecurity.”

He added: “That type of consciousness was really hilarious, painful, beautiful, and cringey to explore.”

Is Beef worth watching?

Beef has received positive early reviews, with the Netflix show earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The New York Times wrote: “What makes this one of the most invigorating, surprising and insightful debuts of the past year is how personally and culturally specific its study of anger is.”

Vulture highlighted the “paradoxically pleasurable sensation of anxiety and satisfaction,” adding: “Yeun and Wong’s vibrating, hostile chemistry makes for engaging feel-bad TV that critiques the very notion of inner peace.”

Beef lands on Netflix on 6 April.