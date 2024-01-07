All the Emmys that The Last of Us won – and Succession didn’t

HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us appeared to be front runners in this year’s Emmys, so here are all the awards they’ve fought for so far.

After all the delays, the Emmys are now finally in session, and it’s certainly been a big year for television. Stellar shows such as The White Lotus, Yellowjackets, Wednesday, Andor, and House of the Dragon have all been nominated since last July.

However, this year there seem to be two major superpowers at play: The Last of Us and Succession, the former of which debuted in 2023, and the latter which ended the same year with its fourth season. Both HBO series have been nominated in multiple categories, and arguably both of them deserve to win. But, alas, only one feasibly can.

So while not all of the awards have been handed out yet, such as any lead actor awards or the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, here are the prizes that both series have won and lost so far, including the ones they duked it out for.

Succession leads in nominations, but The Last of Us is winning them

While Succession has gained more nominations overall, with 27 as opposed to The Last of Us’ 24, right now it seems that the latter is taking the lead in terms of actual wins. So far, the video game adaptation has eight wins, as opposed to Successions’ surprising zero.

Below we have listed all the awards that The Last of Us has won so far – and Succession hasn’t:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Nick Offerman

Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Storm Reid

Best Sound Mixing

Best Sound Editing

Best Picture Editing

Best Main Title Design

Best Prosthetic Makeup

Best Special Visual Effects

Granted, Succession wasn’t nominated for all of these categories, but here’s the list of the nominations they did receive, and specifically lost out to The Last of Us:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series – James Cromwell and Arian Moayed

Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter

Best Sound Mixing

Best Picture Editing

Succession also lost out to The White Lotus for Best Casting for a Drama Series, and Wednesday for Best Contemporary Costumes and Best Production Design, but so did The Last of Us.

As for awards the pair still have to battle for, there’s Outstanding Drama Series of course, along with Sarah Snook and Bella Ramsay both gunning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Succession has three nominations for Best Actor, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin all up against The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal. This means that The Last of Us star has more competition, but with so many Succession actors being nominated, the vote could be split amongst them, and Pascal could take the win. But considering that no The Last of Us star has been nominated for Supported Actor/Actress, Succession may have more of a chance in that category.

Of course, there’s also the possibility of other shows winning these awards, such as Andor, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and The White Lotus, all of whom have been nominated in similar categories.

Guess we’ll just have to wait until next week’s ceremony to see who will win overall.

The Emmy Awards will resume on January 15, 2024. Check out the rest of our Succession coverage here, and our The Last of Us coverage here.