How many episodes of Shrinking are there? Apple TV release schedule

Shrinking is a new Apple TV comedy-drama starring Jason Segel as a therapist who goes rogue – here’s how many episodes there are, what time they drop, and the show’s release schedule.

What if your therapist told you what they really thought? No ethically-sound mumbo-jumbo, no hesitance – just the cold hard truth, and maybe a few recommendations on how to live your life better.

This is the central premise of Shrinking, Jason Segel’s new Apple TV series in which he stars as a therapist whose grief over the loss of his wife leads to some unconventional treatments. It also stars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, and Michael Urie.

The show premiered on the streaming platform in late January, so here’s what you need to know about how many episodes there are and their release schedule.

How many episodes of Shrinking are there?

There will be 10 episodes of Shrinking in total in its first season.

The first two episodes premiered on January 27 this year, and it has been airing weekly on Fridays ever since. Each episode is around 30 minutes in length.

Shrinking release schedule on Apple TV

You can find the release schedule for every episode of Shrinking below:

Episode 1: Friday, January 27

Episode 2: Friday, January 27

Episode 3: Friday, February 3

Episode 4: Friday, February 10

Episode 5: Friday, February 17

Episode 6: Friday, February 24

Episode 7: Friday, March 3

Episode 8: Friday, March 10

Episode 9: Friday, March 17

Episode 10: Friday, March 24

In terms of what time each new episode of Shrinking will be available to watch on Apple TV, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”

The show has been created and written by Segel, alongside Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the series as well as serving as a writer.

Shrinking Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Apple TV now.