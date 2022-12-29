Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Will there be a Dead to Me Season 4 on Netflix? The third season hit the streaming platform earlier this year, but will there be a fourth?

Dead to Me Season 3 dropped on Netflix during mid-November, and fans are loving how chaotic as ever it is. It’s been one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows – however, that doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Netflix has a habit of canceling beloved shows before we’re ready to see them go, and there’s a lot up in the air about whether or not Dead to Me is one of them.

Article continues after ad

So, will there be a Season 4 of Dead to Me? And if there will be, will be it be available for streaming on Netflix? Let us explain…

Is there going to be a Dead to Me Season 4?

Sadly, it seems that Dead to Me is over, and it won’t be picked up by any other platform. The third season will be its last, and the show won’t be returning for a fourth season on Netflix.

The dark comedy first appeared on the streaming platform in May 2019, and has lasted for 30 episodes.

If you’re out of the loop, here’s the official synopsis: “Jen’s husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own.

Article continues after ad

“The ladies meet at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends. As the women bond over bottles of wine and a shared affinity for ‘The Facts of Life,’ Judy tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.”

However, one silver lining for the show’s cancellation, is that the showrunners were aware the third season would be their last, meaning the series was able to come to a conclusive end. While this means the show won’t be picked up anywhere else, fans can at least be satisfied with a finished story.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Liz Feldman explained why she planned for the third season to be its last: “I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show. I wanted three or four seasons, but I’m realistic in terms of where the show lives.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It lives on a platform that doesn’t traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons. I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, ‘Oh shit, we’re going to get canceled!'”

Then on the day of the third season’s release, she posted a tweet reiterating that it would be the final season, and thanked the fans for all their support.

Article continues after ad

What’s next for the people behind Dead to Me?

While Dead to Me is now, well, dead to us, this isn’t the end for Feldman’s partnership with Netflix. More projects are set to come, with one already having been announced.

This new show will be titled No Good Deed, which will also be a dark comedy. Its official synopsis reads: “No Good Deed is a dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems.

“But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Article continues after ad

Dead to Me is currently available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.