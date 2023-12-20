What We Do in the Shadows is one of the most beloved comedies on TV, so has the hit vampire show been canceled?

What We Do in the Shadows started life as a 2014 movie mockumentary made by and starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi as a pair of ancient – and somewhat silly -vampires.

The film got a spin-off TV series in on FX in 2019, with Matt Berry, Natasha Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, and Mark Proksch playing a quartet of bloodsuckers who live together in a house on Staten Island, along with their familiar, played by Harvey Guillen.

The show’s fifth season aired this past summer, so has the show since been canceled?

Has What We Do in the Shadows been canceled?

According to Vulture, What We Do in the Shadows commences principal photography on Season 6 in January. But according to the outlet’s source at FX, that will be the final series of the hit show.

It’s unclear if FX is done with the show, or if the creators believe they have taken the characters as far as they can go. But thanks to the show’s enduring popularity, the latter is more likely.

The series has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run. While What We Do in the Shadows has also featured scores of high-profile cameos, with the likes of Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Mark Hamill, Paul Reubens, Dave Bautista, Danny Trejo, David Cross, Fred Armisen, and Sofia Coppola all appearing.

While there was even a crossover with that original movie, when Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement reprised their roles during the first season. Suggesting that should Season 6 be the last time that we see Laszlo, Nadja, Nandor, Colin and Guillermo on the small-screen, they could return in a team-up What We Do in the Shadows movie in the future…

What will happen in Season 6 of WWDITS?

Guillermo was finally turned into a vampire (before being turned back) at the end of Season 5, and when asked about his that will affect his relationship with Nandor in the future, producer Yana Gorskaya told TV Insider: “Well, you’ll find out when we get to Season 6, but I mean, Paul Simms and the writers are so good at taking it where you maybe don’t expect it to go.

“And I think with these will-they-or-won’t-they type relationships, oftentimes you don’t actually want the thing you think you want, and it may be more interesting to take it in other directions, but I’m not going to spoil any of that because that’s where we’re going.”

Season 6 does not have an air date yet, but to find out how Season 5 raised the stakes on the show forever, head here.