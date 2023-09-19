Ahsoka fans say Hayden Christensen’s Anakin gives them “hope” for Star Wars

Ahsoka features the return of fan favorite character Anakin Skywalker, which has given Star Wars fans “hope” for the franchise.

Ahsoka – the newest Star Wars streaming on Disney Plus – has fans praising it as it’s reviving the old school vibes of the original movies.

The show follows Ahsoka, a former Jedi as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

As the series progresses, several guest stars have appeared, but the one that really stuck with fans was the appearance of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

Hayden Christensen’s return to Star Wars in Ahsoka gives fans “hope”

In the fifth episode of Ahsoka titled Part Five: Shadow Warrior, fans see Ahsoka in the Worlds Between Worlds after being defeated by Baylan Skoll in an epic fight.

While here, she is greeted by her former Jedi master Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. During the episode, Anakin and Ahsoka fight in two duels, and are forced to reexamine their relationship and legacy.

In a behind-the-scenes-video, the cast and crew of Ahsoka discuss how this reunion furthers Ahsoka’s journey as she’s mostly seen as a tough warrior, but being with Anakin allowed her to let her guard down in a way previously unseen.

For many fans, the reintroduction of Anakin into modern Star Wars gives them a sense of “hope” as Anakin’s story arc was the most interesting and complicated thing about the franchise.

“This man might just be a real Jedi tbh,” one user tweeted. “I hope Hayden Christensen knows how many lives he changes when he’s on screen,” another wrote. “I love that Hayden has come back into the Star Wars family and healed that relationship, you can really tell watching these clips that he’s loving every moment of it,” a third wrote.

“I have watched this so many times and the more Hayden content I get, the stronger my obsession grows. I love him so very very much he deserves the world,” a fourth tweeted. “This is so wholesome man and Hayden doesn’t look like he has aged a day which just makes this all the more better. I hope we see more throughout this series and throughout the rest of the Star Wars future,” a fifth wrote.

As it seems like Star Wars is going back to basics and allowing their characters — both new and old — to experience situations and people that help flesh them out, there’s no telling how great their future projects will be.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now.

