Ahsoka Episode 8: Why did Thrawn call Ahsoka a ronin?

In Ahsoka Episode 8, Thrawn calls her a “ronin” – some Star Wars viewers may not be familiar with that word, so here’s a quick breakdown of what it means and why he used it.

In our review, we called the eighth chapter an “entertaining” but “frustrating finale… the most compelling elements of the series don’t take precedence, making the whole endeavor feel like a table-setting exercise for whatever comes next.”

It picks up with Ahsoka and co. slowly traveling across Peridea with the Noti so they can reach Grand Admiral Thrawn before he hooks up his Chimaera to the Eye of Sion and jumps back to the known galaxy.

Their efforts aren’t necessarily in vain – you can read our explanation of the ending here – but it’s not exactly a triumph, with Thrawn high-tailing it away and leaving the “ronin” in the Unknown Regions.

Why does Thrawn call Ahsoka a ronin?

Thrawn calls Ahsoka a ronin because she’s a Jedi without a master – but he’s wrong, because she’s still guided by Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost.

“Ronin” is a term that dates back to the age of the samurai in feudal Japan. It has a few translations, including “drifter”, “wanderer”, and “person of the waves”, used to describe someone with no lord or master – on some occasions, they may have severed all ties to their family or clan.

Towards the end of the episode, Thrawn tells Ahsoka: “Allow me to commend you on your efforts today. You’ve been quite a worthy opponent. I regret we haven’t met face to face, and perhaps now we never shall. Still, I know you, because I knew your master. I concluded your strategies would be similar… one wonders just how similar you might become. Perhaps this is where a ronin such as you belongs. Today, victory is mine. Long Live the Empire.”

He’s referring to Anakin, but he’s operating under the assumption that death severed Ahsoka’s relationship with her master. As we saw in Episode 5, the two are still very much connected, and his Force ghost was seen watching over her in the last shot of the first season. So, while her master may not be present in the terms he understands, he’s still alive – if only spiritually.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-8 are available on Disney+ now.

