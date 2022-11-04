How many people play Tower of Fantasy? Player count tracker in 2022

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering how many people play Tower of Fantasy? Well, our player count tracker will give you insights into the latest stats for the free-to-play action RPG.

Tower of Fantasy gained a lot of attention from both Genshin Impact and anime fans alike, who were looking for another free to play RPG. The open-world game is absolutely brimming with content, especially now that the 2.0 Vera update is live.

With its expansive world and ever-growing character roster, Hotta Studio’s latest game continues to prove popular amongst players around the world. While it may not be as popular as Genshin Impact, there is still a dedicated player base.

So, if you’re curious to know how many people play Tower of Fantasy or just wish to see how the figures stack up in 2022, then our player count hub has you covered.

Tower of Fantasy player count tracker

According to SteamDB, the Tower of Fantasy player count currently sits at 4,537 peak players on the PC version of the game. Obviously, these figures don’t take into account those playing on mobile devices.

While the game has only launched relatively recently, Tower of Fantasy’s player count is expected to be much higher on mobile. This is particularly useful for those that wish to indulge in the game’s crossplay multiplayer.

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG set in a Sci-Fi world.

There’s also full cross-progression functionality between PC, iOS, and Android – meaning you’ll always have players to team up with. Of course, like all games, Tower of Fantasy’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, there is still a decent community to play with.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Tower of Fantasy player count stats. Check out our other player count pages for all the latest info on your favorite games.

