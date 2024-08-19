How many people play Deadlock? Player count in August 2024

Valve’s not-so-secret hero shooter MOBA, Deadlock, has been in its playtest phase for months already, and its player base just keeps growing.

Despite zero public acknowledgment from its creators, Deadlock has already had tons of its gameplay leaked onto the internet for everyone to see, revealing a unique combination of hero shooters and MOBAs, with several even dubbing it an Overwatch 2 killer.

As Deadlock’s playtest keeps growing, so has its player base, reaching a huge amount of users despite zero public access. Because of how big it’s becoming, the player count is already making waves on Steam as a whole. Here’s how it’s all shaping up.

How many people are playing Deadlock?

According to SteamDB, Deadlock is currently sitting at 30,798 players right now, with a peak of 44,512 players set on August 18.

It should be noted that the peak player count is being beaten every day as folks are constantly getting invited to the game. Just a week ago on August 12, Deadlock recorded 12,000 players at its peak.

Steamdb

So, it’s safe to assume that its current peak of 44,512 players will be easily beat. Currently, Deadlock is in an exclusive playtest which means that these numbers are being generated just off invited accounts.

Its current count is on par with other live service games such as Destiny 2, Helldivers 2, and Warframe. This also means it has already beaten Sony’s Concord’s closed beta and is on track to beating Marvel Rivals’ closed beta numbers as well.

As far as we know, Deadlock is exclusive to Steam so its current player count on SteamDB should be relatively accurate to how many players are actually playing the game.

If you want to be part of the playtest, you can check out our guide here on how you can gain access to it.