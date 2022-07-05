How many people play Monster Hunter: World? Player count in 2022

James Busby . 10 hours ago

Want to know how many people play Monster Hunter: World now that Sunbreak is out? Well, our handy player count tracker will tell you all the latest stats for the monster-slaying game.

Monster Hunter: World continues to prove popular, even after the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – the latest title in Capcom’s monolithic series. While the majority of the series’ fans will be making the jump over to Rise, there are still Hunters who enjoy taking down toothy terrors in the New World.

With its vast roster of colossal beasts and huge variety of craftable weapons, there is still plenty of content to enjoy. So, whether you’re looking to pick up Monster Hunter: World during the Steam sale or just wish to dust off your old save file, then our Monster Hunter: World player count tracker has you covered.

Monster Hunter: World player count tracker

Capcom Monster Hunter: World’s player count is still going strong.

According to Steam Charts, Monster Hunter: World has an average of 15,945 players logging into the game daily. While this figure doesn’t take into account those playing on PlayStation and Xbox, the community is still incredibly healthy.

So, those looking to pick up Monster Hunter: World and its subsequent Iceborne expansion will have no trouble finding Hunters to team up with. Of course, this number will likely fluctuate as more players begin their Sunbreak adventure in the weeks and months to come.

Read More: How to get all Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Monster Hunter: World player count. Meanwhile, if you wish to see how World’s player count stacks up against Monster Hunter: Rise, then be sure to check out our hub.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Monster Hunter: World’s player count. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC | All weapon buffs & nerfs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | All monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Purecrystal location | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Frocium location | Torpor Sac location Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | How to start Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Prized Pelt location