Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update: Release date, Lin banner, new areas, more

The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update is on the horizon, which means Wanderers will soon be able to dive into all the new content. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, Simulacrum banners, and more.

The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update is the first major update since the game’s release. Not only does it include two new locations, but there are also a number of new raids, legendary bosses, and deadly weapons to master.

If that wasn’t enough, Wanderers will likely be able to roll for Lin – the game’s upcoming SSR Simulacrum. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming in the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update release date

Hotta Studio The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update will include two new areas.

The Tower of Fantasy Vera update will go live on October 20, 2022. This means Wanderers have plenty of time to save resources for the upcoming character banners and prepare themselves for the new bosses.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update livestream

Hotta Studio will be hosting the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update livestream event on October 13 at 1 PM PT on Youtube, Twitch, and Twitter. The stream will feature an in-depth look at the full Vera update.

Fans can expect exclusive content, new announcements, watch rewards, and more. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear further details from the developers.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera trailer

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update new areas

The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update will add a number of new areas to the game, which aims to expand upon the game’s expansive open world. These locations are as follows:

Desert Gobby – a harsh wilderness filled with deadly monsters.

Mirroria – a glittering cyberpunk-themed city that is home to both conflict and danger.

Both of these areas will offer Wanderers a fresh set of missions, events, raids, instances, monsters, and legendary bosses to overcome, plus new vehicles to discover and weapons to master.

The developers note that the Grayspace, a section of the Desert Gobby is where the biggest challenge awaits. Upon entering the Grayspace, Wanderers will encounter incredibly tough enemies.

Grayspace Entities come in many forms and are responsible for the increased deterioration of Vera’s already fragile ecology. The most lethal of these are known as Abyssants, but taking them down will reward players with bountiful rewards.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update banners

Hotta Studio Lin made her debut appearance in the 2.0 Vera trailer.

While Hotta Studio has yet to reveal the character banners for the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update, they did tease some upcoming units. In fact, the trailer showcased Lin, Ruby and Saki Fuwa, who will likely be making an appearance in the new expansion.

While the developers didn’t officially reveal that Lin would be available in the 2.0 update, the trailer did put a huge emphasis on her. The new SSR utilizes her Shadow Weaver to unleash waves of Aberration attacks.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and updates.