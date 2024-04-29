Tekken 8 Season 1 roadmap: New characters, maps, photo mode, more

The first teaser for Tekken 8’s upcoming Season 1 pass has dropped, showcasing a roadmap with new characters, battle stages, and much more.

Tekken 8 has gained immense popularity among fighting game fans, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its initial release. Players have been eagerly requesting additional content updates, including a Waffle House arena and new characters since the game launched earlier this year.

Bandai Namco has now unleashed a full trailer for the upcoming Season 1 update, showcasing new fighters, stages, and a highly-anticipated photo mode, among other exciting additions. This DLC is sure to bring fresh content to the game and has already sparked excitement among players.

Let’s dive into all the details we have so far about Tekken 8 Season 1.

Tekken 8 Season 1 roadmap details

The first trailer for Tekken 8 Season 1 free content update dropped on April 29, 2024 for EVO Japan, showcasing the game’s entire roadmap throughout 2024. Beginning with Spring, the first update is scheduled to drop around April 30, with Battle Balance adjustments coming to the game.

Furthermore, throughout Summer, players will receive a new stage named Seaside Resort and the much-awaited Photo Mode to let you capture your fighters in action. When it comes to upcoming characters, Season 1 brings back Lidia Sobieski from Tekken 7 – the Prime Minister of Poland – to the storyline.

Season 1 pass owners will be able to claim Lidia for free as part of early access. Following Lidia’s addition, a new story featuring the classic Tekken character Eddie Gordo will be added with the Autumn update for free.

Additional updates include Ghost vs. Ghost and Online Practice modes that will be added later in the year.

When does Tekken 8 Season 1 come out?

As of now, there’s no set release date for Tekken 8 Season 1 and all the updates mentioned in the roadmap.

We’ll keep you updated right here once the exact dates for each update drop. However, look forward to the first patch on April 30, which will bring Battle Balance changes to the game.

