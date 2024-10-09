New Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC pack leaks and fans are freaking out

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players have spotted a new unannounced DLC pack and they’re convinced more fighters could be coming to the game soon.

On October 9, two days before Sparking Zero’s official release, a mysterious “Martial Arts Pack” appeared.

Sparking Zero is already set to receive DLC characters from the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the upcoming anime, Dragon Ball Daima, so this Martial Arts Pack has caught the community off guard.

Article continues after ad

“Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was picked up by SteamDB as a new DLC pack for SZ. Not much seems to be known about it right now. Currently, there is no store page for this,” explained X user TheRechow.

Martial Arts has played a huge role in the entire franchise, but it’s especially significant in the original Dragon Ball, as it had a major focus on martial arts tournaments.

The original series is quite a bit underrepresented in Sparking Zero, and fans suspect that OG Dragon Ball could be a big component in this newly surfaced DLC pack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco has yet to reveal information about the pack, and it’s not clear if it will contain any new fighters at all – but that hasn’t stopped players from wishing that it will.

“We may be getting World Martial Arts Tournament characters for upcoming content. Maybe ChiChi and Mutaito?” one suggested.

“Demon king Piccolo is a MUST,” replied another.

“Bacterian DLC or I riot,” said someone else.

It’s also possible that the pack will simply contain new outfits for existing characters and there won’t be any new fighters at all, but we won’t know for sure until Bandai unveils new information.

Article continues after ad

Until then, be sure to check out our Sparking Zero Episode guides, our review in progress, and how you can master the game’s mechanics.