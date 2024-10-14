Overwatch 2 Season 13 update early patch notes: Release date, time, Halloween Terror event & map changes

Overwatch 2 Season 13 is almost here, and although there’s no new Hero this time around, there’s still plenty for players to get stuck into, including the returning Halloween Terror event.

The new ‘Phreak’ Tank is confirmed to be coming in Season 14, but Blizzard have made the wait much easier by revealing everything that’s coming between now and then. Not only are some of the game’s most well known maps getting an overhaul, but there’s also a My Hero Academia collab on the horizon.

Here are the early patch notes for OW2 Season 13, breaking down everything set to be included in the update.

Overwatch 2 Season 13 arrives on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as confirmed by the in-game Battle Pass timer and later by the devs themselves. If you’re wondering when you can jump in, here are the release times in every region:

11 AM PDT

2 PM EDT

7 PM BST

8 PM CEST

3 AM JST (Oct. 16)

Halloween Terror returns in OW2 Season 13

The annual Halloween Terror event is back in Season 13 and it’s one of the biggest yet. Players can expect the usual array of spooky challenges and rewards to grind, as well as skins on the store, but there’s also a brand-new mode coming this time.

Junkenstein’s Laboratory is a PvP mode that plays like a traditional Team Deathmatch. However, each match features “cursed talent cards” that alter a Heroe’s abilities with horrific mutations that are set to “challenge even the most seasoned players.”

On top of all that, both the Junkenstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride coop modes are returning all season long.

Map changes

Dexerto / Blizzard

As part of Season 13, Blizzard are introducing reworks to four of OW2’s most beloved maps; Circuit Royal, Dorado, Havana, and Numbani. For the most part, these are mostly minor changes and additions to make them feel more balanced for both attackers and defenders.

For example, Numbani’s first spawn point has been given a new balcony area to give the attacking team a new way to pick off defenders, as the first push of the payload up the road often felt like it favored the defenders. Meanwhile, Circuit Royale has been given more cover to make the map feel less open.

My Hero Academia crossover

Overwatch 2 has been collaborating with plenty of major franchises in recent seasons, and this is set to continue with a My Hero Academia crossover. A number of characters from the iconic manga and anime are coming in the form of skins for the game’s Heroes.

Check out the five that have been confirmed so far below:

Tracer – Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Reinhardt – All Might

Reaper – Shigaraki Tomura

Juno – Ochaco Uraraka

Kiriko – Himiko Toga

They will arrive on the store on Thursday, October 17, 2024, but it hasn’t been announced how much each bundle will cost just yet.

The Season 13 update is likely to bring people back to the game, so check out the Overwatch 2 player count here. You can make sure you’re prepared for the new season by looking at our tier list of the best Support Heroes.