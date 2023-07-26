Will Tekken 8 be on Nintendo Switch?

Tekken 8 is gearing up to continue its legacy, offering riveting action and a captivating storyline, leaving fighting fans asking for one more round. They’re also asking for a Tekken 8 Nintendo Switch port, but will they get it?

For over three decades, Tekken fans have bludgeoned each with Paul Phoenix’s powerful punches and spammed more Hwoarang kicks than they can keep track of. The series has gone on to become a staple in the fighting genre. Tekken 8 looks to transcend another generation of gaming and ensure the franchise remains a global phenomenon.

As to be expected, the new game builds on Tekken 7. Enhanced gameplay mechanics, graphical improvements, and engaging narratives make Tekken 8 a must-play for any gaming fan. Its release is set in stone on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but will Switch users be as lucky?

Is Tekken 8 on Nintendo Switch?

It’s 100% official that Tekken 8 will not be releasing on the Nintendo Switch.

Through trailers and promotional material for the beat ’em up title, we’ve already seen confirmation that the Switch will be excluded from availability.

While Tekken 8 will not be immediately available on the Nintendo Switch from day one though, this could potentially change in the future. The dynamics of the gaming industry are always evolving, and Bandai Namco has shown a willingness to adapt, with some of their previous games, like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Pokkén Tournament DX, successfully launching on the Switch.

Therefore, Tekken 8 could follow suit in due course, depending on factors such as market demand, technological compatibility, and strategic direction. Other fighting franchises such as Mortal Kombat have waltzed their way over to Nintendo’s popular platform, so hope is not lost for Tekken fans.

We understand this may not have been the best news for Switch fans. If you are lucky enough to own a platform that will receive Tekken 8, here are more guides:

