Will Tekken 8 be on Steam Deck?

The latest entry in the legendary Tekken franchise, Tekken 8, will be landing this year. Though, will it come to the Steam Deck?

Tekken 8 is readying for a 2024 launch, as it runs its unfortunately named closed network test, CNT. Though, as we see a packed couple of years for fighting games, a lot of the questions from PC players surrounds the Steam Deck.

Will you be able to grind out ranks on the go? Or is Tekken throwing the idea of another portable game into a volcano?

As it turns out, some lucky players have already gotten the CNT installed, and Tekken 8 looks to be running out of the box with Proton. While we’ve yet to gameplay – the CNT appeared to be under mainatence in the few tweets that popped up – it should be assumed the game will run fine with some major caveats.

Tekken 8’s Steam Deck compatibility remains in the air

Tekken 8 is running on Unreal 5, which doesn’t have a bad history with the Steam Deck, but most of the AAA titles running on it do have to have their settings reduced by a fair margin. However, with the baked in FSR supersampling, along with the presumed supersampling available in game (potentially FSR 2.0 or Intel’s XeSS), this shouldn’t be a problem.

We’ve seen meatier games run on the Steam Deck, along with other recently released fighting games. While we anticipate Mortal Kombat 1 will also run on the Steam Deck come September, Street Fighter 6 already runs flawlessly with some minor tweaks.

The real issue for games like Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 1 is the scalability of their graphics. If the low end still has too much going on, the Steam Deck’s APU could throttle performance.

Tekken 8 is expected to launch sometime in 2024, with the PC specs now available as well.