Walmart Plus gives early access to Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus is giving a seven-hour headstart for all their Black Friday deals. The subscription also gives some great bonuses for your holiday deliveries.

It’s not often we’d recommend taking out a subscription for a shop outside of Amazon. Walmart, however, seems like a good time to break that rule. Their Plus subscription isn’t on sale, but with the holidays coming up, we’d probably spend the $12.95 for the month leading up to Christmas.

What do you get in Walmart Plus?

With your monthly payment, you get access to their Black Friday sales seven hours early, as well as the option to scan your own items in-store for quicker checkout and there’s free shipping on all online purchases. You will also get Paramount+ included with your subscription.

If you’re driving around for the best deals, you’ll also get cheaper gas prices as well.

We’ve already seen some fantastic deals from Walmart this year, with a bounty of TVs having their prices slashed dramatically.

When do Walmart Black Friday sales start?

We’ll be bringing you far more from the superstore giant over the coming week, but if you want in early – even before us – you can grab Walmart Plus for access starting at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. While there’s a free trial option, this won’t get you in early, but you will still be able to take advantage of the free shipping for all your holiday shopping.

Practically everything in the store will be on sale, but you want to keep it locked here for our complete coverage of the sales, including those at Best Buy, Amazon, and all those tasty video games.

There’s a good chance that Walmart will be stocking consoles, and we’ll have our eyes glued for the best PC component deals for those wanting to upgrade this winter.

Be sure to also check out our main Black Friday hub, where you can easily keep track of everything we’re doing over the festive sale season.