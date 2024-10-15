Xbox removes $1 Game Pass option ahead of Black Ops 6 release

One week away from Black Ops 6 launching, Xbox removed an option to purchase a 14-day Game Pass subscription for $1.

Xbox’s decision to make Black Ops 6 available at launch for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers hasn’t come without controversy. In July, Game Pass users blamed Call of Duty for a price hike.

That’s because, in addition to raising prices on all tiers, standard-tier subscribers can no longer access first-party Xbox releases on day one. This contradicts Microsoft’s promise in May 2024 that subscribers would get every first-party game on day one and that BO6 wouldn’t be locked behind a new tier.

CharlieIntel added more fuel to the fire by reporting that Game Pass has removed the option to subscribe for $1 for 14 days, conveniently just over one week before BO6 launches on October 25, 2024.

CharlieIntel added that no free trial is currently available. Users will have to pay full price to get Game Pass access.

Some fans criticized the decision, while others accepted that this was a business decision that had to be made.

“Can’t even be mad at them for this,” one user responded.

On the other side of the aisle, a second commenter argued, “Imagine being one of the richest companies on the planet already way overcharging for game pass and it still not being enough.”

This move should dissuade players who solely plan on playing BO6 to purchase a Game Pass subscription. It makes more sense to buy the full game for $70 rather than spending $20 a month unless you are taking advantage of other Game Pass benefits as well.

“I really don’t get people paying 20 bucks a month and the 30 on top for the vault edition for the next year like just buy the whole game,” a third fan said.

If players want to learn more about BO6 coming to Game Pass, check out our complete guide on how the subscription service works.