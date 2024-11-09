YouTube Premium is taking away grandfathered $7.99 legacy price after raising subscription costs

YouTube has announced they’re ending its $7.99 grandfathered legacy price for premium almost immediately after increasing its subscription cost for users.

Early subscribers to what is now called “YouTube Premium” will soon see their subscription prices rise, losing the lower rate they’ve enjoyed compared to newer users.

Google has maintained a lower, grandfathered price for its original paid users as a way to reward their early support, holding off on price increases for several years. However, this is set to change, with the phased-out grandfathered price starting first in Europe.

YouTube introduced its first premium subscription in 2014, initially called “Music Key.” This plan launched with a trial price of $7.99, available to a limited group of early subscribers. Eventually, the cost increased to $9.99 as the service expanded.

Last year, YouTube raised the $9.99 price for these subscribers. Now, users who have been paying the original grandfathered rate of $7.99 may soon see a similar price adjustment.

In November, many YouTube users across European countries were been notified of an upcoming price change for the Premium plan. And, while the example above is specifically related to YouTube Music, the service is bundled as part of the greater Premium plan. A price increase for Music is a price increase for everything.

However, this increase won’t take effect right away; early subscribers will continue paying the original rate for an additional three months. After this period, the new pricing will apply, and they’ll be charged the same rate as all other users in their region.

YouTube Communications Manager Paul Pennington confirmed that prices for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are increasing for new and existing subscribers.

“Members who signed up originally via Google Play and received early adopter pricing will get three additional months at their current price,” he told The Verge.

The YouTube Premium plan is currently priced at $13.99 in the U.S., but it’s unclear when YouTube might adjust this pricing in the U.S. or other regions.

This follows YouTube Premium’s recent announcement to frustrated users that their subscription rates will increase on December 7.