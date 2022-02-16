Halo TV Series Season 2 confirmed ahead of Paramount+ premiere

The Halo TV series has already been renewed for a second season ahead of the show’s Paramount+ premiere date that will continue Master Chief’s as-of-yet-told story.

Paramount announced Halo Season 2 on February 15, more than a month ahead of the show’s streaming launch on March 24. The company is doubling down on its long investment that will finally result in a live-action adaptation for the legendary Halo franchise.

So far, audiences have only seen glimpses of the Chief in action from brief reveal trailers. Aside from knowing what central characters like Spartan 117 and Cortana look like in the show, not much is known about the story that viewers will be following.

Advertisement

But the show will go on. Halo’s first season will have a nine-episode run, according to IMDB, and more are on the way in the follow-up chapter.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. @HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on #ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/0roZG1X2bR — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

“This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers,” Showtime and Paramount Plus boss David Nevins told Variety.

The company is not lost on Halo’s potential to be a huge source of content as new and old fans explore the strife between the UNSC and Covenant, or beyond.

“‘Halo’ is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount Plus, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Paramount Plus Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said to Variety.

Advertisement

The show is a project between game studio 343 Industries, Showtime, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Pablo Schreiber will star as Master Chief, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey.

David Wiener, co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead, will be on board for Season 2 as executive producer and showrunner following Steven Kane stepping down after completing the debut season.