How to get Wicked early access tickets on Amazon Prime

We’re so close to defying gravity with the biggest musical adaptation of the year – but if you can’t wait that long, Amazon Prime is releasing early access tickets for Wicked. Here’s how to get them.

The reimagined story for what happened before The Wizard of Oz – leading to Elphaba becoming “The Wicked Witch of the West” – is being split into two parts, with Wicked Part 1 dropping in theaters worldwide on November 22.

But that’s still a few weeks away! Thanks to Amazon Prime and Fandango, you can now get early access tickets to see the new movie before anyone else. How? Be a Prime subscriber and head to this website to try and snag yourself a first look.

Article continues after ad

There’s a downside to this, though. Tickets are first come first served, and originally went live to buy on October 30. The good news is there are some left, but you’ll need to act fast.

Article continues after ad

Once you click the link, follow these instructions to get tickets to an early screening on November 18 at 7pm (in your city):

Sign into your Amazon account. The Offer is valid between 10/30/24 and 11/18/24 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once logged in, follow the link to a special Fandango.com early access screening page where you can purchase tickets to the Wicked early screening nearest you.

Enjoy!

If you aren’t a Prime subscriber but still want Wicked early access tickets, don’t panic. You can sign up for the 30-day free trial to make sure you don’t miss out on the musical fun.

Article continues after ad

But if none of this goes to plan, you only have to wait an additional four days for Wicked’s international release (of course, you can buy tickets anywhere for this).

While no official reviews have been published yet, initial social reactions to the live-action adaptation have been overwhelmingly positive.

“The #WickedMovie is utterly outstanding. Pitch perfect,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “Jon M. Chu’s #WickedMovie is fantastic – easily one of the best films of the year and among the biggest crowdpleasers, too.

Article continues after ad

“Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are perfect in their respective roles – soulful, hilarious, moving, and memorable.”

Article continues after ad

Wicked Part 1 is out worldwide on November 22. In the meantime, catch up with upcoming Disney releases, new movies streaming this month, and the best movies of the year so far.