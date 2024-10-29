Best Halloween food deals from Chipotle, Wendy’s & Krispy Kreme

Spooky season calls for spooky deals, and for Halloween, that’s exactly what food lovers will get from their favorite chain restaurants.

On Halloween, fast food restaurants all over the world have deals waiting for foodies who want to enjoy a tasty meal for a cheaper price than normal.

Whether it’s a BOGO deal, a free menu item, or a meal sold at half the price, places like Wendy’s and Chipotle are ready to serve the masses come Thursday, October 31.

Not only will restaurants be offering in-store deals, but they will also have exclusive in-app prices. In some instances, restaurants are asking customers to dress up in a costume to be eligible for their Halloween deals, making the experience not only about food but also tradition.

Wendy’s

On Halloween, Wendy’s will be offering a free four-piece of Saucy Nuggs with a purchase. The deal will be offered in their app. Wendy’s is also still offering their limited-time Boo! Bag, which includes a Dave’s single hamburger, a small fry, a small chocolate Frosty, a glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure, and a Boo! Book with five coupons for a free Jr. Frosty.

Instagram: your_snack_dealer Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs

Chipotle

Chipotle has been known to ask their reward members to dress in a Halloween costume to receive their exclusive ‘boorito’ deal. And, this year is no different. On October 31, from 3 PM until closing, reward members who dress up in a spooky costume will get an entree for $6.

Buffalo Wild Wings

For those who can’t decide between buffalo and parmesan garlic sauce, Buffalo Wild Wings’ Halloween deal is just for you. Customers who buy an order of wings will be able to get an order for free. Additionally, every Thursday, which is the day this year’s Halloween lands, Buffalo Wild Wings offers a free order of boneless wings with any takeout or delivery order of $15 or more.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers who wear a Halloween costume in-store on this year’s holiday will be able to receive a free Original Glazed Donut — no purchase necessary.

Instagram: krispykreme Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Donut

Insomnia Cookies

From October 28 through November 3, customers who show up to Insomnia Cookies in a Halloween costume will receive a free Classic Cookie.

Sonic

Sonic will sell their iconic Corndog for 50 cents for the entire day on Halloween. Customers can buy as many as they’d like.

Qdoba

On Halloween, Qdoba reward members can get a free entree by purchasing an entree and a drink. The exclusive deal is offered online and in-store through the Qdoba app.

Raising Cane’s

Between October 28 and October 31, Raising Canes will be offering a free Kids’ Combo Meal with the purchase of another combo. The deal is valid for reward members through the Raising Cane’s app.

That’s not all, though. Foodies are still able to enjoy seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice from their favorite coffee and donut shop. McDonald’s also brought back their Halloween Boo Buckets, which are still available.

And if these Halloween deals weren’t enough, the speculated 2024 Holiday Menu for Starbucks and Dunkin’ leaked online, making every deal between Halloween and Christmas worth looking out for.

