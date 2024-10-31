Burger King launches advent calendar with presents to celebrate 70-year history

Some may say it’s too early to use the C-word, but Burger King shocked its fans after revealing they were releasing an advent calendar ahead of the holidays.

The fast food chain revealed on October 29 that it’s launching its first-ever Burger King Advent Calendar filled with tasty treats and deals.

Each advent calendar comes with what Burger King calls a “whimsical holiday village design” with 12 tiny doors to open each day of the holiday season.

“In addition to offering great value through our 31 days of delicious deals, the first-ever BK Advent Calendar is the perfect gift to give to yourself or others and help spread holiday cheer,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America.

As for the goodies inside, the 12 items, Burger King said, are “inspired by past and present menu items, iconic campaigns, and memorable moments throughout the rich, 70-year history of Burger King.”

Burger King

And, to not spoil the surprise, Burger King wouldn’t go further and share exactly what’s in their advent calendar, only stating that the full list will be revealed sometime in mid-November.

The limited edition Advent Calendar will be available for $19.54 – a nod to the founding year of Burger King – with the retail value of all items estimated at more than $100.

Those who want to make sure they get their hands on the advent calendar can text “ADVENT” to 251-251 to get in line and snag it first when it goes on sale to the public on November 22.

Burger King Burger King fans can expect lots of new deals for Christmas.

The burger chain added that this isn’t the only way it plans to celebrate the season, as it’s also offering “31 Days of Deals”. This will include digital exclusives for Royal Perks members like free food, $0 delivery fees (with a purchase), discounts on its most “iconic menu offerings,” and access to Burger King holiday merchandise drops.

Throughout the 31 Days of Deals, users can open their digital mailbox in the Burger King app to reveal and redeem that day’s deal and see other surprises.

If you can’t wait until December, check out our guide on where to find the best fast food burger in the US.