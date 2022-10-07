GamingElden Ring

Can you play Elden Ring on Steam Deck?

Steam Deck
elden ring steam deckValve/Bandai Namco

If you’re one of many diehard fans who have been enjoying FromSoftware’s title on PC, you may be wondering if Elden Ring is playable on Steam Deck?

Elden Ring took 2022 by storm in February 2022, instantly becoming the frontrunner to win the coveted Game of the Year award.

Since then, players have been curious if the incredibly hard game can be played on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld console that allows gamers to bring PC gaming on the go.

Let’s dive into if Elden Ring is Steam Deck verified, and how the game runs on the console.

Elden Ring White MaskFromSoftware
Elden RIng is developed by FromSoftware.

Is Elden Ring on Steam Deck?

Elden Ring is Steam Deck verified and playable on Steam Deck. On Valve’s Steam Deck compatibility page, Elden Ring is featured as one of the most popular games to play on the portable gaming device.

The game, when launched, didn’t run well on Steam Deck with massive frame rate drops and poor graphics. However, since then, Valve helped optimize Elden Ring for the Steam Deck which massively improved the game’s performance with stable frame rates and solid visuals.

Now, players can explore The Lands Between with smooth, portable gameplay. The game supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning you will always get black borders at both the top and bottom of the Steam Deck screen no matter what visual changes you make inside of the game’s settings.

Stay tuned to our Steam Deck coverage as more and more games are added to Steam Deck’s list of verified games.

