Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition: Price, specs & where to buy

Razer
razer signature edition

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is one of the priciest, but also one of the most feature-rich gaming mice that we’ve seen, so we’ve gathered everything you need to know, including its price, specifications and where to buy one of your own.

Razer, known for its massive array of beloved PC peripherals, has launched the Viper Mini Signature Edition. The Viper Mini saw massive praise when it was released three years ago. Its lightweight design, excellent sensor, and customization options all made it a near-perfect all-in-one mouse for any situation.

So what does the Signature Edition bring to the table, that the regular Viper Mini didn’t have?

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition specs

Outside of the housing being a new, webbed design, Razer has decided to upgrade the internals to best match the stiff competition within the world of mice.

Inside now, there’s a 30, 000 DPI sensor, and it is now wireless. Those who like a wired mouse will still be able to connect it via USB-C to their PC.

Razer is pinning the battery life at around an average of 60 hours, depending on the usage.

The major feature here is its extraordinarily minimal weight. Using the new carbon magnesium alloy chassis, Razer has managed to cut off a whopping 12 grams from its overall weight. Now at 49 grams, the only real competitors in this weight range are Cooler Master.

Razer Viper Mini vs Signature Edition

SpecSignature EditionViper Mini
Form FactorRight-HandedAmbidextrous
ConnectivityRazer HyperSpeed WirelessWired – Speedflex Charging Cable USB Type CWired – Razer Speedflex Cable
Battery LifeUp to 60 hours depending on the polling rateNone
RGB LightingNoneRazer Chroma™ RGB Underglow
SensorFocus Pro 30K Optical SensorOptical
Max Sensitivity (DPI)300008500
Max Speed (IPS)750300
Max Acceleration (G)7035
Programmable Buttons56
Switch TypeOptical Mouse Switches Gen-3Optical
Switch Lifecycle90-million Clicks50 Million Clicks
On-board Memory Profiles11
Mouse Feet100% PTFE Mouse Feet100% PTFE Mouse Feet
CableSpeedflex Charging Cable USB Type CRazer Speedflex Cable
Tilt Scroll WheelNoneNone
Approx. sizeLength: 119 mm / 4.68 inWidth: 62 mm / 2.44 inHeight: 39 mm / 1.53 inLength: 118.3 mm / 4.70 inWidth: 61.4 mm / 2.40 inHeight: 38.3 mm / 1.50 in
Approx. weight49 g / 1.72 oz (Excluding cable)61 g / 0.13 lbs
Dock CompatibilityNoneNone

What’s in the box:

  • 2 sets of alcohol prep pads
  • 1 set of PTFE mouse feet
  • 1 set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet
  • 2 sets of Razer Mouse Grip Tape sets
  • 1 Micro-fiber cleaning cloth
  • 1 Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
  • 1 Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle for Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
  • 1 USB Type A to USB Type C Speedflex Cable

How much will the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition be?

razer viper mini signature edition

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition retails for $249.99. Obviously with it being a limited edition device and, as you’ll read below, being treated as a ‘drop‘, is probably reason enough for the price.

Where to buy

Currently, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is only available in Razer store. For limited editions like this, don’t expect to see it anywhere else – except eBay. If this version of the Viper Mini is successful in any capacity, we’d suspect a non-Signature Edition would be released later down the line.

They’re treating it as a ‘drop’ and will be available starting February 11, at 8 pm PT.

What time does the Signature Edition go on sale?

UKUS PTUS ET
4 am, Feb 128 pm, Feb 1111 pm, Feb 11
Buy the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition direct from Razer

