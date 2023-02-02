Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition: Price, specs & where to buy

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is one of the priciest, but also one of the most feature-rich gaming mice that we’ve seen, so we’ve gathered everything you need to know, including its price, specifications and where to buy one of your own.

Razer, known for its massive array of beloved PC peripherals, has launched the Viper Mini Signature Edition. The Viper Mini saw massive praise when it was released three years ago. Its lightweight design, excellent sensor, and customization options all made it a near-perfect all-in-one mouse for any situation.

So what does the Signature Edition bring to the table, that the regular Viper Mini didn’t have?

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition specs

Outside of the housing being a new, webbed design, Razer has decided to upgrade the internals to best match the stiff competition within the world of mice.

Inside now, there’s a 30, 000 DPI sensor, and it is now wireless. Those who like a wired mouse will still be able to connect it via USB-C to their PC.

Razer is pinning the battery life at around an average of 60 hours, depending on the usage.

The major feature here is its extraordinarily minimal weight. Using the new carbon magnesium alloy chassis, Razer has managed to cut off a whopping 12 grams from its overall weight. Now at 49 grams, the only real competitors in this weight range are Cooler Master.

Razer Viper Mini vs Signature Edition

Spec Signature Edition Viper Mini Form Factor Right-Handed Ambidextrous Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Wired – Speedflex Charging Cable USB Type C Wired – Razer Speedflex Cable Battery Life Up to 60 hours depending on the polling rate None RGB Lighting None Razer Chroma™ RGB Underglow Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Optical Max Sensitivity (DPI) 30000 8500 Max Speed (IPS) 750 300 Max Acceleration (G) 70 35 Programmable Buttons 5 6 Switch Type Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 Optical Switch Lifecycle 90-million Clicks 50 Million Clicks On-board Memory Profiles 1 1 Mouse Feet 100% PTFE Mouse Feet 100% PTFE Mouse Feet Cable Speedflex Charging Cable USB Type C Razer Speedflex Cable Tilt Scroll Wheel None None Approx. size Length: 119 mm / 4.68 in Width: 62 mm / 2.44 in Height: 39 mm / 1.53 in Length: 118.3 mm / 4.70 in Width: 61.4 mm / 2.40 in Height: 38.3 mm / 1.50 in Approx. weight 49 g / 1.72 oz (Excluding cable) 61 g / 0.13 lbs Dock Compatibility None None

What’s in the box:

2 sets of alcohol prep pads

1 set of PTFE mouse feet

1 set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet

2 sets of Razer Mouse Grip Tape sets

1 Micro-fiber cleaning cloth

1 Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

1 Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle for Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

1 USB Type A to USB Type C Speedflex Cable

How much will the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition be?

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition retails for $249.99. Obviously with it being a limited edition device and, as you’ll read below, being treated as a ‘drop‘, is probably reason enough for the price.

Where to buy

Currently, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is only available in Razer store. For limited editions like this, don’t expect to see it anywhere else – except eBay. If this version of the Viper Mini is successful in any capacity, we’d suspect a non-Signature Edition would be released later down the line.

They’re treating it as a ‘drop’ and will be available starting February 11, at 8 pm PT.

What time does the Signature Edition go on sale?

UK US PT US ET 4 am, Feb 12 8 pm, Feb 11 11 pm, Feb 11

