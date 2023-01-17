Porsche reveals new limited edition RECARO gaming chair

Porsche has just revealed its new limited-edition gaming chair in partnership with RECARO, bringing the two luxury brands together for gamers worldwide.

As gaming and content creation continues to grow in popularity, more and more companies have begun making accessories and peripherals, even if they’re not widely known for them.

Luxury car maker Porsche started their foray into gaming in 2022, with the release of their monitor collab with AOC back in October.

Now, they’ve partnered with RECARO to bring fans the limited edition Porsche Gaming Chair.

Porsche/Recaro

Porsche reveals limited edition RECARO gaming chair

Gaming chairs have fallen out of the limelight over the last few years with the popularity of ergonomic brands like Herman Miller and Mavix.

Article continues after ad

Porsche is here to change gamers’ opinions with the Limited Edition RECARO x Porsche Gaming Chair, combining each company’s expertise to create a comfortable, high-quality product.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thanks to its breathable fabrics and ergonomic seat shell, the chair offers optimal comfort that won’t make you sweat after sitting in it for hours.

It also comes with integrated lumbar support and a seat base design that provides a laid-back, relaxed posture for gamers of all sizes. In terms of weight, it supports 150kg or about 330 lbs.

The chair is limited to just 911 units and doesn’t come cheap at $2,499 USD.

Article continues after ad

Those interested in the RECARO x Porsche Gaming Chair can head over to the Porsche online shop or Authorized Porsche dealerships to check it out.

For more tech news and reviews, head over to our hub.