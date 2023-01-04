HyperX reveals upgraded Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 has been revealed, bringing many welcome upgrades to the company’s popular gaming mouse.

Back in 2020, HyperX revealed the Pulsefire Haste lightweight gaming mouse as a high-quality budget option for gamers worldwide.

They followed it up in 2022 with the Pulsefire Haste Wireless, which Dexerto recently praised for its “high-quality connectivity and superb build quality.”

CES 2023 is currently taking place, and HyperX just revealed the next-gen version of its ever-popular mouse — the Pulsefire Haste 2 in both wired and wireless options.

HyperX reveals Pulsefire Haste 2 in wired & wireless designs

During CES 2023, HyperX revealed the next-generation forms of the ever-popular Pulsefire Haste. Set to launch in April, the wired and wireless Pulsefire Haste 2 brings a variety of worthwhile features.

On top of that, HyperX has managed to keep the prices low with the wired Pulsefire Haste 2 coming in at $59.99 and the wireless at $79.99.

One of the biggest upgrades to the popular mouse is the full-shell design, leaving behind the honeycomb shell that the Pulsefire Haste line is known for, all while staying lightweight.

Pulsefire Haste 2 Specs Wireless Wired Weight 60g 52g Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless / Bluetooth 5.0 / Wired USB-A 2.0 Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor Maximum DPI 3200 DPI 3200 DPI Polling Rate Up to 1000Hz Up to 8000Hz Battery Life Up to 100 hours

With losing the honeycomb design, HyperX has taken the opportunity to add its iconic logo front and center, which is a major change from the minimalistic branding on the existing Pulsefire Haste.

Both versions of the popular mice release in April 2022, so fans will have to patiently wait to get their hands on one.