How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop: Goblin Weather Machine

Twitch drops are returning for WoW Dragonflight and here is how to secure what’s coming for yourself: a Goblin Weather Machine.

The most recent expansion for World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, was released back in November 2022 with a set of Twitch drops that came with it.

Next up, a new round of drops is set to come out at the start of February.

To be able to claim these new drops, WoW players will need to link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts together and watch streamers for a certain amount of time.

WoW Dragonflight drops begin on Feburary 1 10 AM PST

How to link Twitch and Battle.net accounts

The first thing you will need to do is link your Twitch account to your Battle.net account.

Here is how to do that:

Open your connections in your Battle.net account. Scroll down to the Twitch category, and click ‘Connect‘. Click Authorize, then confirm the connection.

If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account.

Once that is done, you are now ready to watch any streamer who has drops enabled to start earning your way to your free reward.

If you are having any trouble linking your accounts, do not worry, because you can still claim the drop on Twitch for now. It will hold it for seven days until you can get both accounts properly linked together.

Goblin Weather Machine Twitch Drop

Between February 1, 10:00 am. PST until February 5, 23:59 pm. PST, you will be able to earn the Goblin Weather Machine, a new toy featuring limited climate-altering properties.

Players will have to watch any eligible WoW Dragonflight stream between those times for four hours total, then the new reward will be able to be claimed from your drops page on Twitch.