Best Mouse & Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6

Best Mouse & Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6Activision
Optimizing your Mouse and Keyboard settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is essential to perform as well as possible and rack up both score and kills with ease.
It’s easy to overlook, but settings play a crucial role in streamlining your experience. This is especially true for MnK players, who have a huge variety of options that they can customize. Getting this just right, in addition to using the best PC Settings and best Audio Settings, is a must if you want to dominate multiplayer.
To help you out, we’ve broken down the best Mouse and Keyboard settings that you’ll want to use. If you happen to prefer playing on the sticks, we’ve also got the best Controller settings.
Best Mouse settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Aiming Input Device
|Mouse
|Mouse Sensitivity
|Varies based on DPI*
|ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus)
|1.00
|Look Inversion (On Foot)
|Standard
|Simplified Controls Preset
|Off
|Low Motor Strain Preset
|Off
*Multiply your mouse’s DPI x Mouse Sensitivity, and aim for a total between 2,000 and 6,000 eDPI. Tweak your eDPI within this range until you are happy with how it feels.
Mouse Advanced Settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom
|Off
|ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing
|Instant
|ADS Sensitivity Type
|Legacy
|Look Inversion
|Preference
|3rd Person ADS Correction Type
|Precision
|Monitor Distance Coefficient
|Preference
|Mouse Calibration
|Mouse Acceleration: 0.00
Mouse Filtering: 0
Mouse Smoothing: Off
Mouse Wheel Delay: 200
|Use System Mouse Cursor
|Preference
|Constrain Mouse to Game Window
|Preference
Best Movement settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Sprint Assist
|Off
|Mantle Assist
|Off
|Crouch Assist
|Off
|Corner Slice
|Off
|Crouch Behavior
|Toggle
|Prone Behavior
|Toggle
|Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior
|Toggle
|Automatic Airborne Mantle
|Off
|Parachute Automatic Behavior
|Off
|Sprint Restore
|Off
|Slide Maintains Sprint
|On
|Auto Door Peek
|Off
|Mantle Cancels Reload
|On
Movement Advanced Settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Walk Behavior
|Toggle
|Walk Speed
|Moderate
|Grounded Mantle
|On
|Slide/Dive Activation
|Independent
|Slide/Dive Behavior
|Standard
|Tactical Sprint Activation
|Single Tap Sprint
|Plunging Underwater
|Preference
|Sprinting Door Bash
|On
|Change Camera Slide Activation
|Sprint/Tactical/Focus
|Look Keys Sensitivity Horizonal
|1.00
|Look Keys Sensitivity Vertical
|1.00
Best Combat settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Aim Down Sight Behavior
|Hold
|Interact Behavior
|Press
|Dedicated Melee Weapon Activation
|Weapon Cycle
|Equipment Behavior
|Hold
|Weapon Mount Activation
|Weapon Mount (Toggle)
Combat Advanced Settings
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Change Zoom Activation
|Melee
|Weapon Mount Exit
|Instant
|Interact/Reload Behavior
|Tap to Reload
|Focus Behavior
|Toggle
|Sprint Cancels Reload
|On
|Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch
|On
|Armor Plate Behavior
|Apply One
|C4 Detonation Activation
|One by One
|Body Shield/Finishing Move Behavior
|Prioritize Finishing Move
|Manual Fire Behavior
|Press
Best Keybinds
The best Keybinds to use are highly personal and will differ greatly from player to player. In saying that, there are some small adjustments that you can make that help a lot
Most of the time, you are best off using whatever you find most comfortable, but these optimized settings are a great option for those looking to be as competitive as possible:
Movement Keybinds
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Auto Move Forward
|H
|Jump/Stand/Mantle
|Spacebar
|Prone/Dive
|Z
|Change Stance/Slide/Dive
|ALT
|Crouch/Slide
|C
|Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus
|Shift
Combat Keybinds
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Fire Weapon
|Left Click
|Aim Down Sight
|Right Click
|Reload
|R
|Next Weapon
|Scroll Wheel
|Weapon Mount
|Capslock
|Fire Mode
|B
|Melee/Finishing Move/Body Shield
|V
|Lethal Equipment
|Q
|Tactical Equipment
|E
|Field Upgrade
|X
|Armor Plate/Drop Item
|G
|Interact
|F
Overlay Keybinds
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Scoreboard
|TAB
|Map
|M
|Ping
|Middle Mouse Button
|Text Chat (Last Used Channel)
|Enter
|In-Game Statistics
|Tilde
Menu Action
|OPTION
|BEST SETTING
|Launcher Menu
|F1
|Social Menu
|F2
|Settings Menu
|F3
|Loadout Menu
|F6
|Push to Talk
|CTRL
That’s all for the best Mouse and Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6. For more tips on Treyarch’s shooter, learn more about how to get a nuke, how prestige works, how to level up fast, and all about this year’s mastery camos.