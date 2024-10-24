Best Mouse & Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6

Optimizing your Mouse and Keyboard settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is essential to perform as well as possible and rack up both score and kills with ease.

It’s easy to overlook, but settings play a crucial role in streamlining your experience. This is especially true for MnK players, who have a huge variety of options that they can customize. Getting this just right, in addition to using the best PC Settings and best Audio Settings, is a must if you want to dominate multiplayer.

To help you out, we’ve broken down the best Mouse and Keyboard settings that you’ll want to use. If you happen to prefer playing on the sticks, we’ve also got the best Controller settings.

Best Mouse settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Aiming Input Device Mouse Mouse Sensitivity Varies based on DPI* ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus) 1.00 Look Inversion (On Foot) Standard Simplified Controls Preset Off Low Motor Strain Preset Off

*Multiply your mouse’s DPI x Mouse Sensitivity, and aim for a total between 2,000 and 6,000 eDPI. Tweak your eDPI within this range until you are happy with how it feels.

Mouse Advanced Settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom Off ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing Instant ADS Sensitivity Type Legacy Look Inversion Preference 3rd Person ADS Correction Type Precision Monitor Distance Coefficient Preference Mouse Calibration Mouse Acceleration: 0.00

Mouse Filtering: 0

Mouse Smoothing: Off

Mouse Wheel Delay: 200 Use System Mouse Cursor Preference Constrain Mouse to Game Window Preference

Best Movement settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Sprint Assist Off Mantle Assist Off Crouch Assist Off Corner Slice Off Crouch Behavior Toggle Prone Behavior Toggle Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle Off Parachute Automatic Behavior Off Sprint Restore Off Slide Maintains Sprint On Auto Door Peek Off Mantle Cancels Reload On

Movement Advanced Settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Walk Behavior Toggle Walk Speed Moderate Grounded Mantle On Slide/Dive Activation Independent Slide/Dive Behavior Standard Tactical Sprint Activation Single Tap Sprint Plunging Underwater Preference Sprinting Door Bash On Change Camera Slide Activation Sprint/Tactical/Focus Look Keys Sensitivity Horizonal 1.00 Look Keys Sensitivity Vertical 1.00

Best Combat settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Aim Down Sight Behavior Hold Interact Behavior Press Dedicated Melee Weapon Activation Weapon Cycle Equipment Behavior Hold Weapon Mount Activation Weapon Mount (Toggle)

Combat Advanced Settings

OPTION BEST SETTING Change Zoom Activation Melee Weapon Mount Exit Instant Interact/Reload Behavior Tap to Reload Focus Behavior Toggle Sprint Cancels Reload On Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch On Armor Plate Behavior Apply One C4 Detonation Activation One by One Body Shield/Finishing Move Behavior Prioritize Finishing Move Manual Fire Behavior Press

Best Keybinds

The best Keybinds to use are highly personal and will differ greatly from player to player. In saying that, there are some small adjustments that you can make that help a lot

Most of the time, you are best off using whatever you find most comfortable, but these optimized settings are a great option for those looking to be as competitive as possible:

Movement Keybinds

OPTION BEST SETTING Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Auto Move Forward H Jump/Stand/Mantle Spacebar Prone/Dive Z Change Stance/Slide/Dive ALT Crouch/Slide C Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Shift

Combat Keybinds

OPTION BEST SETTING Fire Weapon Left Click Aim Down Sight Right Click Reload R Next Weapon Scroll Wheel Weapon Mount Capslock Fire Mode B Melee/Finishing Move/Body Shield V Lethal Equipment Q Tactical Equipment E Field Upgrade X Armor Plate/Drop Item G Interact F

Overlay Keybinds

OPTION BEST SETTING Scoreboard TAB Map M Ping Middle Mouse Button Text Chat (Last Used Channel) Enter In-Game Statistics Tilde

Menu Action

OPTION BEST SETTING Launcher Menu F1 Social Menu F2 Settings Menu F3 Loadout Menu F6 Push to Talk CTRL

That’s all for the best Mouse and Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6. For more tips on Treyarch’s shooter, learn more about how to get a nuke, how prestige works, how to level up fast, and all about this year’s mastery camos.