Best Mouse & Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6

Kurt Perry
Optimizing your Mouse and Keyboard settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is essential to perform as well as possible and rack up both score and kills with ease.

It’s easy to overlook, but settings play a crucial role in streamlining your experience. This is especially true for MnK players, who have a huge variety of options that they can customize. Getting this just right, in addition to using the best PC Settings and best Audio Settings, is a must if you want to dominate multiplayer.

To help you out, we’ve broken down the best Mouse and Keyboard settings that you’ll want to use. If you happen to prefer playing on the sticks, we’ve also got the best Controller settings.

Best Mouse settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Aiming Input DeviceMouse
Mouse SensitivityVaries based on DPI*
ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus)1.00
Look Inversion (On Foot)Standard
Simplified Controls PresetOff
Low Motor Strain PresetOff

*Multiply your mouse’s DPI x Mouse Sensitivity, and aim for a total between 2,000 and 6,000 eDPI. Tweak your eDPI within this range until you are happy with how it feels.

Mouse Advanced Settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Custom Sensitivity Per ZoomOff
ADS Sensitivity Transition TimingInstant
ADS Sensitivity TypeLegacy
Look InversionPreference
3rd Person ADS Correction TypePrecision
Monitor Distance CoefficientPreference
Mouse CalibrationMouse Acceleration: 0.00
Mouse Filtering: 0
Mouse Smoothing: Off
Mouse Wheel Delay: 200
Use System Mouse CursorPreference
Constrain Mouse to Game WindowPreference

Best Movement settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Sprint AssistOff
Mantle AssistOff
Crouch AssistOff
Corner SliceOff
Crouch BehaviorToggle
Prone BehaviorToggle
Sprint/Tactical Sprint BehaviorToggle
Automatic Airborne MantleOff
Parachute Automatic BehaviorOff
Sprint RestoreOff
Slide Maintains SprintOn
Auto Door PeekOff
Mantle Cancels ReloadOn

Movement Advanced Settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Walk BehaviorToggle
Walk SpeedModerate
Grounded MantleOn
Slide/Dive ActivationIndependent
Slide/Dive BehaviorStandard
Tactical Sprint ActivationSingle Tap Sprint
Plunging UnderwaterPreference
Sprinting Door BashOn
Change Camera Slide ActivationSprint/Tactical/Focus
Look Keys Sensitivity Horizonal1.00
Look Keys Sensitivity Vertical1.00

Best Combat settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Aim Down Sight BehaviorHold
Interact BehaviorPress
Dedicated Melee Weapon ActivationWeapon Cycle
Equipment BehaviorHold
Weapon Mount ActivationWeapon Mount (Toggle)

Combat Advanced Settings

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Change Zoom ActivationMelee
Weapon Mount ExitInstant
Interact/Reload BehaviorTap to Reload
Focus BehaviorToggle
Sprint Cancels ReloadOn
Depleted Ammo Weapon SwitchOn
Armor Plate BehaviorApply One
C4 Detonation ActivationOne by One
Body Shield/Finishing Move BehaviorPrioritize Finishing Move
Manual Fire BehaviorPress

Best Keybinds

The best Keybinds to use are highly personal and will differ greatly from player to player. In saying that, there are some small adjustments that you can make that help a lot

Most of the time, you are best off using whatever you find most comfortable, but these optimized settings are a great option for those looking to be as competitive as possible:

Movement Keybinds

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Move ForwardW
Move BackwardS
Move LeftA
Move RightD
Auto Move ForwardH
Jump/Stand/MantleSpacebar
Prone/DiveZ
Change Stance/Slide/DiveALT
Crouch/SlideC
Sprint/Tactical Sprint/FocusShift

Combat Keybinds

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Fire WeaponLeft Click
Aim Down SightRight Click
ReloadR
Next WeaponScroll Wheel
Weapon MountCapslock
Fire ModeB
Melee/Finishing Move/Body ShieldV
Lethal EquipmentQ
Tactical EquipmentE
Field UpgradeX
Armor Plate/Drop ItemG
InteractF

Overlay Keybinds

OPTIONBEST SETTING
ScoreboardTAB
MapM
PingMiddle Mouse Button
Text Chat (Last Used Channel)Enter
In-Game StatisticsTilde

Menu Action

OPTIONBEST SETTING
Launcher MenuF1
Social MenuF2
Settings MenuF3
Loadout MenuF6
Push to TalkCTRL

That’s all for the best Mouse and Keyboard settings in Black Ops 6. For more tips on Treyarch’s shooter, learn more about how to get a nuke, how prestige works, how to level up fast, and all about this year’s mastery camos.

