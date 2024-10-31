Two Black Ops 6 guns are so busted pro players already banned them

It took less than a week for Call of Duty League pros to ban the Model L and XMG, but that doesn’t prevent players from using these overpowered ARs in standard Multiplayer matches.

We ranked the XM4 as the best AR in BO6 because of its class-leading fire rate and excellent damage output. While it doesn’t eliminate enemies faster than the AK-74 or AS VAL, the XM4 has a much easier-to-control recoil pattern.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, you wouldn’t guess that the Model L is so powerful on paper. The AR lands in the middle of the pack for time-to-kill speed, ranks dead last for the class in fire rate and bullet velocity, and second to last in aim-down-sight speed.

None of that matters because the Model L is deadly accurate in medium and long-range engagements and maintains an impressive 300-millisecond time-to-kill up to 51 meters. Skilled players only need around three shots to eliminate enemies from any range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In response, CDL pros banned both ARs, and Ben Nissim provided some context as to why that decision was made.

“The Model L is obviously busted, so that got GA’d. The problem with the XM4 is that nobody wants to see an M4 meta, and it is also really good, and there are basically like seven on the map.”

This comes after the M4 was banned in MW3 because it dominated the first weekend of competitive action. Similarly, most CDL pros used the XM4 during Zooma’s $25,000 tournament over the weekend, and SMG players didn’t stand a chance against the AR.

Article continues after ad

Nissim claimed that pro players are currently in the process of trying out multiple different ARs, like the AMES 85 and GPR 91, to find a better balance between SMG and ARs.

Fortunately, players aren’t bound by the same restrictions as the pros. So, with that in mind, check out our favorite loadouts for the XM4 and Model L.

Article continues after ad

As for competitive fans, it’s still essential to familiarize yourself with other ARs because the XM4 and Model L most likely won’t be available in Ranked Play when that game mode releases in Season 1