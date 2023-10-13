How to set up the Meta Quest 3: A step-by-step guide

Just got a brand-new Meta Quest 3 and puzzled about how to set it up? Our comprehensive guide will tell you how to get yourself set up in just minutes.

Setting up the Meta Quest 3 is a relatively straightforward task. But, if you’ve never used a VR headset before, it can be a little bit daunting. So, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about getting set up with your headset, once it’s arrived.

As you open the box for the Meta Quest 3, you’ll be presented with the headset itself, in addition to two controllers. But first, there’s a bit of setup that you’ll want to do on your phone.

1. Set up your Meta account

Firstly, you will want to download the Meta Quest app from the store, using iOS or Android. From here, you will be able to use your existing Facebook and Instagram login, or a new login to create a Meta account. This will be used to purchase and access content on the Meta Quest 3 itself.

Once you are logged in, the app will then notify you to “Pair a new device”.

2. Pairing the Quest 3 to your account

Now, you will want to turn the Meta Quest 3 on, to do this, you will need to get the headset out of the box and look for a USB-C port located on the left-hand side of the headset. Underneath this will be the all-important power button.

Remove all of the cardboard keeping things in place, as well as the film on each lens. Then, put on your Quest 3 headset. You can widen the straps at the back to keep the headset in place while you wear it. Be sure to find a comfortable fit.

Once the headset is secure, you can then pick up each controller, and remove the plastic tab in place on each of the controllers. They will automatically pair with the headset.

3. Run initial setup on your headset

Now, with both controllers paired, you should be able to run through the setup of the Quest 3 headset itself, setting up options like operational language, getting the headset situated perfectly on your head, and more. Be sure that it does not wobble around when you are looking left and right, to ensure the perfect fit.

Just be sure that the headset is not so right that you are unable to use it, or if it causes a headache. Next, you can find a notch at the bottom left of the headset to adjust the interpupillary distance, or IPD, of the lens. This is to make sure that text and content are displayed sharply. There’s no science to getting it right for everyone, so just adjust the notch until you find a comfortable setting.

Now, remember the mobile app we set up earlier? Take off your headset and pick up your mobile device. If you are on the app’s home screen, there should be a widget to access the pairing screen right at the top. and select “Meta Quest 3” from the list of devices you wish to pair. Then, select the QR code option and enter your WiFi password.

Then, put your headset back on, and have the device scan your QR code. It will then be paired and connected to WiFi. It will begin installing a software update. Take your headset off, pop it on a charger using a USB-C cable, and return to the mobile app.

3. Create your Meta Avatar

Your Meta avatar represents you, it’s a small, cartoonish character creator. This allows you to represent yourself in virtual worlds. It’s fairly straightforward. If your headset or controllers buzz here, it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

4. Pairing your Meta Quest 3 headset

The app will then prompt you to enter your payment details, they will just be used for future purchases. Following this, the headset will be paired with your Meta account, this process usually takes about a minute and is pretty swift.

Then, you will have to acknowledge the health and safety warnings about the headset. Just make sure to actually read it, especially if you plan on using the headset for a teen in your household. Just remember, the Meta Quest 3 can be used by children 13 and up. If they are under this age, then you might want to reconsider letting them use a VR headset.

Accept the privacy warnings, as well as choose your selection for reported data from your headset. We would also recommend that you enable hand and body tracking, too.

5. Create a boundary

Put your headset back on, and you will be prompted to create a boundary, To do this, just look around the area that you are in, and the headset will do the rest of the work. You can also manually create a boundary yourself.

It should also be noted, that with hand and body tracking enabled, you will be able to pinch your finger and thumb to make a selection if you do not want to use a controller.

Once the boundary has been created, you will be all setup and ready to use the Meta Quest 3.

Can I use the Meta Quest 3 sitting down?

You can absolutely use a Meta Quest 3 while sitting down, as you can set different boundaries, which will give you access to different types of experiences. You can always reset your boundary in your Quest 3’s settings menu.

How do I purchase games on Quest 3?

You can purchase games, apps, and more straight on the Quest 3. All you need to do is use the headset and navigate to the store located at the bottom. The dock there will be able to show you the latest titles available on Quest 3.

You can also purchase and explore available titles directly on the Meta Quest app, too.

