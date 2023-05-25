Upcoming VR Headsets to look out for in 2023

Looking for the newest upcoming VR headsets in 2023? We list all the virtual reality headsets expected to launch or start retailing sometime this year.

VR is mainly seen as a niche hobby. However, in 2023 the VR industry is seeing its first biggest shakeup in years. Brands like Sony, Apple, and Meta are firing on all cylinders, and it can be tough to keep up with.

Sony’s second-gen PS VR2 is already among the most powerful VR headsets and is exceeding the company’s targets by selling at a faster rate than the original, hinting at the changing perception of VR to mainstream users.

We’ve had brands like HTC, Meta (previously Oculus), and a few others innovating and releasing updates yearly; however, Apple’s purported VR/XR headset is among the most awaited. A lot is riding on the success of Apple’s headset, as it can change the industry’s outlook in one swoop.

Though the Apple VR headset’s launch date is still being speculated, let’s look at the upcoming VR headsets that are confirmed or expected to debut this year.

Upcoming Virtual Reality headsets

Bigscreen Beyond VR headset

Bigscreen

Bigscreen Beyond VR headset results from a virtual reality software maker dabbling into hardware. The headset was showcased earlier this year, confirming the price, design, specifications, and critical features. It is expected to start shipping in Q3 this year.

This virtual reality headset comes with OLED displays with a resolution of 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Weighing just 127 grams, it is highly compact and will cost $999.

Once you pre-order the headset, the company will reach out for a 3D scan of your face. This is used to custom-build the face cushion according to the user’s shape. The headset will be shipped directly to the user once it enters the shipment stage.

The headset comes with pancake lenses that help keep it compact and light in weight. It features a 90-degree field of view and fully supports VR games on Steam. You can also enjoy movies, play games, and hang out with friends in VR using Bigscreen’s app.

Meta Quest 3 standalone virtual reality headset

Meta

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the latest Quest 3 VR headset ahead of Apple’s WWDC where Tim Cook is expected to unveil Apple’s first VR headset.

The new Quest 3, according to Zuckerberg, is “the first mainstream headset with high-res color mixed reality.” Powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset at its core, the Quest 3 is not only Meta’s most powerful headset but is even 40% thinner and lighter than the predecessor.

The new headset has an updated design, and according to the company it’s been, “redesigned from the inside out.” sporting what appear to be pancake-style lenses.

At $499, the Meta Quest 3 is way cheaper than the Quest Pro. This standalone VR headset will not only take on the other virtual reality headsets, but this aggressive pricing pits it against gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5.

The Quest 3 will be compatible with Quest 2’s entire library while more exclusive titles will be announced later. The company will reveal more, including the headset availability, at the Meta Connect conference scheduled on September 27.

Valve VR headset

Dexerto

The makers of Steam Deck are working on a Valve Index successor. The company has confirmed that it is developing a second-gen VR headset but hasn’t revealed any specifics yet.

The company feels confident about virtual reality as it has the required experience to build new hardware and a library of games to utilize the prowess of the upcoming headset.

Valve’s game library and aggressive pricing is also the reason behind the success of the Valve handheld gaming console. The Valve Index headset, on the other hand, was released in 2019 and, despite being priced at $1000 for the complete kit, is doing decently well.

The upcoming VR headset from Valve could be an exciting gadget that could take on the headsets of Bigscreen, which look to benefit from Valve’s game library.

Apple XR headset

Adobe Firefly AI

Apple is known for taking its sweet time before adding a new product line. The same can be said about the Apple virtual reality headset that has been in the news for a few years. However, leaks hint that the XR headset is approaching its launch date.

The company had recently trademarked a new software, called xrOS, that is expected to power the headset. A Pro version is also trademarked, which hints that there could be a Pro headset in the works.

Palmer Luckey, the co-founder (and now ex-head) of Meta’s Oculus division, also praised this upcoming headset. He tweeted, “The Apple headset is so good,” without revealing anything else about the headset.

CEO Tim Cook also showed the XR headset internally to Apple’s board members. While not much information came out of the presentation, it appeared to go down well.

Rumors hint that the Apple headset could cost as much as $3000. If this is true, then this premium pricing could hinder the market penetration of the device.

Pimax Portal View

The Pimax Portal is a Nintendo-switch-like portable gaming device that can double up as a standalone VR headset once placed in the Portal View or QLED View VR headset.

First announced in November 2022, the headset was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter with a January 2023 shipping date. The headsets, however, have yet to be shipped.

If you look closely, the entire product is inspired by multiple successful products – Nintendo’s Switch and Google’s Virtual Reality Goggles.

The Portal has a large 8-inch display and Switch-like detachable controllers when used like a handheld console. You can remove the controllers and place the 4K LCD in the headset to use it as a VR. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation about the retail or shipping date of any Pimax products on the official site.