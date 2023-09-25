Meta Quest 2 vs Meta Quest 3: Which VR headset should you buy?

Wondering whether you should pick up a Meta Quest 2 or the newer Meta Quest 3? We look at each VR headset to settle which one is the best.

The Oculus Quest VR headsets have consistently made waves in the rapidly evolving virtual reality (VR) world. Since Meta acquired the company, it’s made virtual reality more accessible to everyone.

The Oculus Quest 2 made waves when it was released in 2020 as a powerful, standalone virtual reality headset that did not require a PC or wires. Moreover, its cost-effectiveness also helped Meta’s cause in democratizing VR tech, making it one of the most sought-after VR headsets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fast forward to 2023, Meta has released the Oculus Quest 3, the next generation of their popular wireless VR headset. Ever since its announcement, many wonder how it stacks up against its predecessor, the Quest 2.

So, if you want to know if it is worth upgrading from Quest 2, we discuss it all. In this article, we’ll compare the Oculus Meta Quest 3 vs the Quest 2 on price, availability, and specifications to help you decide which is correct.

Article continues after ad

Meta Quest 2 vs Meta Quest 3: Price

The value of the Quest 2 is undeniable, starting at just $299, compared to the Quest 3, which will retail at $499.

The Meta Quest 2 was initially launched at $299 and $399 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively. The price was hiked up due to the chipset shortage, making the headsets dearer by $100 each. The original price was restored recently to make way for Quest 2’s successor.

Article continues after ad

The Quest 3, however, will start at $499 at launch. While the company announced the price a few months back, it didn’t reveal the specifications, variants, or the upcoming mixed-reality headset. The Quest 3 has been priced at a slight premium, reflecting its newer technology and advanced features.

Article continues after ad

Meta Quest 2 vs Meta Quest 3: Specifications

Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest 2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Resolution (Per-eye) 2064 × 2208 1832×1920 Display type LCD LCD Refresh rate 120Hz 72Hz – 90Hz Field of view Unknown 89 degrees Lenses Pancake Fresnel Features Hand tracking, PC compatibility, Voice commands, Wireless, Mixed reality Hand tracking, PC compatibility, Voice commands, Wireless Controllers Touch Plus controllers Meta Quest Touch controllers Weight Unknown 503g Price $499 $299

The Quest 3 houses an incrementally upgraded version of the Quest 2’s chip. However, the similarities end there. The Quest 3 brings noticeable upgrades over the previous generation. It has a better display, a higher refresh rate for smoother graphics, a wider field of view, and is likely to have better overall performance.

The Quest 3’s pancake lenses are also an upgrade over the Quest 2’s Fresnel lens. These new lenses are considered better and far more compact than the Fresnel lens, which helps make the headset lighter and smaller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meta

The Quest 3 will come with Touch Plus controllers, compared to the Quest Touch controllers that came with the Quest 2. Meta says the new controllers are ergonomic, feature-rich, and designed to offer a comfortable experience.

Though we are unsure about the performance improvement on the Quest 3, it will house additional sensors to offer an immersive mixed-reality experience.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Since the Quest 3 is due to be unveiled soon, we will have to wait for performance comparisons and details about the additional features. However, the headset is expected to perform way better than its predecessor, given the time Meta’s engineers have had at their disposal to optimize the performance of the XR2 Gen 2 SoC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Games

The Quest 3 will be backward compatible, which means you’ll have access to the vast gaming library of Quest 2 aside from the games and applications exclusively made for the new headset.

While we’re yet to hear from Meta about games/applications for the Quest 3, given the updates in performance, additional sensors, and differences in controllers, we can expect that some apps and games might not be available on the Quest 2.

Mixed reality

This is the most significant difference between the two. While the Quest 2 is essentially a VR headset, the Quest 3 is much more. Once launched, it will probably be the most affordable Mixed Reality headset on the market.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Quest 3 will offer a full-color passthrough, and its depth sensors and camera array are expected to provide a highly accurate representation of users’ surroundings, resulting in a more immersive experience.

Meta Quest 2 vs Meta Quest 3: Which one should you pick

Meta

For new buyers choosing their first standalone VR headset, the Oculus Quest 3 has appeal over the last generation. The resolution, refresh rate, field of view, and performance boosts make it a better overall VR experience. However, the higher price may be challenging to swallow for budget-minded buyers.

Article continues after ad

For current Quest 2 owners, the upgrades may not be significant enough to warrant upgrading immediately. The Quest 2 can still deliver immersive VR on its own. However, Quest 2 owners who want the best visuals and performance may find the Quest 3 a worthwhile upgrade. The expanded field of view and pancake lenses make noticeable visual comfort and immersion improvements.

Article continues after ad

In conclusion, the Oculus Quest 3 is the superior headset, technologically speaking. But the Oculus Quest 2 remains a viable option – especially for first-time VR users who want quality without breaking the bank.

Article continues after ad

Your choice between the two boils down to personal preference, needs, and budget. Both headsets promise an immersive VR experience, but the Quest 3’s enhanced features might be worth the higher price tag for avid VR enthusiasts.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.