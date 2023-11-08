TikToker uses Meta Quest 3 while doing laundry & it’s kind of genius

A Reddit user has been using the Meta Quest 3 to make doing the laundry more interesting, utilizing pass-through to watch movies and wash clothes at the same time.

Very few of us enjoy doing household chores. The pile of dishes in the sink, the mountain of laundry waiting to be washed, or the carpet needing to be vacuumed are all things that will make many people sigh in despair, but one TikToker has found an ingenious way to make chores less boring by using a Meta Quest 3 headset.

Article continues after ad

A user named Kukirio59 posted a TikTok that showed off the user wearing a Quest 3 headset, watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they engaged in doing their laundry, with the caption ‘Doing laundry in Mixed Reality is crazy’.

Article continues after ad

One of the major features of the Meta Quest 3 as opposed to many other VR headsets is the high-quality pass-through. This means that VR users can use a camera built into the headset to view the outside world, but still use the features of the headset, such as viewing a virtual screen. Using a device this way is called Mixed Reality, or XR.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Across the laundry-verse

Dexerto

The video appears to take place in a laundromat. More often than not, people will bring portable handhelds like a Nintendo Switch to pass the time until the cycle is complete. With the release of standalone Mixed Reality headsets like the Quest 3, another option is now available. Though, you might get a couple of odd stares if you choose to use passthrough for the entire time.

Article continues after ad

We also wouldn’t exactly recommend playing kinetic titles like Beat Saber in any populated places, as you could run the risk of accidentally hitting someone while flapping your arms around. With VR and MR becoming more accessible and more commonplace, it’s only a matter of time before people come up with even more ingenious uses of cutting-edge hardware.