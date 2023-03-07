How to factory reset the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Wondering how to reset your Quest 2 VR headset? We’ve got you covered so that you can hit that big button and change it all back.

While the Quest 2 might be one of the most accomplished headsets out there. You might want to give it the old factory reset and cleanup every once in a while. Whether that be to free up some space and set it up all over again, or if you’re looking to sell your Quest 2. A handy dandy factory reset sounds scarier than it actually is, and we’ll walk you through the process of exactly how to do it.

Article continues after ad

The Quest 2 is getting slightly older, so if you’re picking up a discounted Quest Pro, or a PSVR2, it’s well worth the trouble of getting rid of your older headset.

How to factory reset the Quest 2 via the headset

Meta Originally named the Oculus Quest 2, it is now known as the Meta Quest 2 — although its the same headset.

The easiest way of getting your Quest 2 back to its factory settings is to do it on the humble VR headset itself. We’ve gone through the trouble of doing it all, so you can follow these steps.

1. Turn off the Quest 2

Firstly, you will want to completely turn off your Quest 2. This can be done by holding the button, located on the side of your headset down for two seconds before releasing it. Once the VR headset is completely turned off, you’re safe to move on to the next step, which is a little bit trickier.

Article continues after ad

2. Enter the boot menu & confirm

To enter the boot menu of the Quest 2, all you need to do is hold down the power and volume down buttons at the same time. This should present you with several options. If the headset boots as normal, switch it off and try again.

From this menu, choose the “Factory Reset” option. Navigate the menu by using the volume buttons, then pressing the power button to confirm your highlighted selection. Once selected, confirm that you do indeed wish to factory reset your headset by highlighting “Yes” and pressing the power button to confirm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This should begin the process of resetting your headset to make it factory-fresh once more.

Article continues after ad

How to factory reset the Quest 2 via iOS & Android

You can also reset your Quest 2 remotely by using the Oculus app on iOS or Android. Firstly, you’ll want to head to the “settings” menu on the app. There, ensure that your Quest 2 is connected and select it. Once you’re there, go to “more settings” and select “Factory Reset”.

This does require that you pair your headset with the app ahead of time, so it’s not totally foolproof. Because of this, you might find it easier to just reset the hardware on the headset itself.